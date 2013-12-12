FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil yields dip on weak retail sales, peso firms
#Market News
December 12, 2013 / 9:41 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil yields dip on weak retail sales, peso firms

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's interest rate
futures dropped on Thursday after weaker-than-expected retail
sales data for October added to bets that the central bank may
soon wrap up the current monetary tightening cycle.
    Brazil's real dipped amid concerns about a possible
withdrawal of U.S. monetary stimulus, while a rise in Mexican
industrial output and the final approval of a landmark energy
reform by that country's Congress supported the Mexican peso.
    Speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve could start
slowing down its bond purchases as soon as next week has hurt
Latin American currencies in recent weeks.
    U.S. stimulus dampened yields on Treasuries, pushing
investors to seek higher returns in riskier emerging markets.
But those flows could move back to developed markets as the Fed
dials back its easy money policies. 
    * Yields on Brazilian interest rate futures dropped
after data showed October retail sales expanded at the slowest
pace in seven months, pouring cold water on hopes that consumers
would help revive the economy. 
    * Brazil's domestic yield curve showed a 67
percent probability that the central bank will raise the
benchmark  rate from 10 percent by 25 basis points in January,
curbing the pace of recent half-percentage point hikes. The
probability of a 50 basis points hike was 33 percent, according
to Reuters calculations 
    * Brazil's real  dipped 0.21 percent to 2.3420
per dollar despite central bank intervention in the currency
market through the sale of currency swaps.
    * Mexico's peso gained 0.39 percent to 12.9850 per
dollar, supported by stronger-than-expected industrial
production data for October. 
 
    * Also backing the peso,  Mexico's Congress on Thursday
overwhelmingly voted to open up the country's oil and gas sector
to private investment, which could eventually boost direct
investment and economic growth. 



Latin American currencies at 2045 GMT:
 Currencies                          daily %    YTD %
                                      change   change
                             Latest           
 Brazil real                 2.3420    -0.21    -12.9
                                              
 Mexico peso                12.9850     0.39    -0.92
                                              
 Chile peso                532.2000     0.19   -10.05
                                              
 Colombia peso            1933.9500    -0.01    -8.68
                                              
 Peru sol                    2.7770     0.50    -8.14
                                              
 Argentina peso              6.2800    -0.04   -21.78

 Argentina peso              9.5100     0.32   -28.71

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
