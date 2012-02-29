EMERGING MARKETS-U.S., ECB news boosts Latam currencies, real slips

BRASILIA, Feb 29 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso and other key currencies in Latin America gained on Wednesday after an upward revision in U.S. growth data for the fourth quarter eased concerns of a slowdown in 2012, while the Brazilian real weakened.

Mexico’s peso firmed 0.13 percent to 12.83 per dollar, also helped by an injection of more than half a trillion euros by the European Central Bank in an effort to stabilize the euro zone financial system.

The confidence-boosting measure was benign for Brazil’s real , however, after its central bank pumped more reais into the economy through a reverse currency swap auction for which it set a cut-off rate of 1.7032 reais per dollar.

The real was bid 1.19 percent weaker to 1.7178 to the dollar by 12:50pm (1550 GMT).

The central bank said U.S. dollar inflows to Brazil totaled $5.251 billion in the calendar month through Feb. 24. The bank also said it purchased $335 million on the spot foreign exchange market over the same time.

Chile’s peso weakened 0.2 percent to a bid price of 476.80 to the dollar after industrial production tumbled 10.5 percent in January from December and was down 1.2 percent from a year earlier, according to the government.