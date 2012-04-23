EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX loses on Europe political, economic risks

* Dutch, French political developments roil markets

* Weak economic data adds to euro zone debt concerns

* Brazil’s real weakens 0.7 pct, Mexican peso off 0.4 pct

* Colombia’s FDI flows hold peso rally’s gains

By Brad Haynes

SAO PAULO, April 23 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies weakened against the dollar on Monday as gathering political and economic uncertainty in Europe drove investors to perceived safe-haven assets in the United States.

Brazil’s currency, the real, lost 0.7 percent to 1 .8811 p er dollar, the worst performer this month among the world’s 36 most-traded currencies, according to Thomson Reuters data. The Mexican peso slipped 0.4 per cent to 13. 167, ne aring its weakest level in three months.

Investors spurned higher-yielding Latin American assets as political developments raised doubts about the euro zone’s handling of a sovereign debt crisis, which sparked a sharp sell-off in riskier assets during the second half of last year.

The Dutch prime minister presented his government’s resignation on Monday due to a crisis over budget cuts. In France, a presidential candidate pledging to renegotiate a European budget pact won a first-round vote.

Worries about a resurgent European debt crisis were enough to overwhelm local factors such as recent strong retail sales data in Mexico, according to Eduardo Suarez, a currency strategist at Scotia Capital.

“We’re not seeing currencies trading on their own fundamentals,” he said. “The external environment just overwhelms everything.”

Concerns about the health of the European economy, a major destination for Latin American exports, also mounted after purchasing managers’ indexes in the euro zone pointed to a sharper-than-expected economic slowdown.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note, considered a safe haven, rose to its highest since late February, up 7/32, the yield at 1.9331 percent.

Suarez said the Brazilian real has especially suffered from risk aversion in recent weeks as the central bank redoubled its interventions in the foreign exchange market and left open the possibility of cutting interest rates to historic lows.

Lower interest rates reduce the draw of Brazilian debt for foreign investors and could sap the dollar inflows that fueled the real’s nearly 10 percent rally in January and February.

The capital flows into Colombia, by contrast, have been driven more by foreign direct investment that the country has encouraged in its oil and mining industries.

Analysts say Colombia is unlikely to restrict foreign direct investment flows, which rose 30 percent from a year earlier to $4.3 billion in the first quarter, dwarfing the central bank’s $20 million daily dollar purchases.

Colombia’s peso firmed 0.1 percent on Monday to 1769.5, adding to a more than 9.5 percent rally this year, making it the best year-to-date performer of 152 world currencies tracked by Thomson Reuters.