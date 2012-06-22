EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso rebounds, other Latam FX lower

* Mexico cenbank watching weak peso's impact on inflation * Investors watching euro zone leaders for crisis solution * Mexican peso gains 0.2 pct, Brazilian real down 0.2 pct SAO PAULO, June 22 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso rose on F riday after the central bank expressed concern about possible inflationary pressures stemming from prolonged currency weakness, while other Latin American currencies fell on uncertainty over the future of the euro zone. The Brazilian real and the Chilean peso weakened around 0.2 percent while the Colombian peso lost 0.7 percent as investors wondered whether euro zone leaders will be able to agree on measures to stop the region's debt crisis from spreading further. Leaders of Germany, France, Italy and Spain agreed in Rome that the European Union should adopt a series of growth measures worth about 1 percent of its GDP as part of a plan to put the debt of peripheral euro-zone countries on a sustainable path. Their meeting on Friday was preparing the ground for a full EU summit in Brussels on June 28 and 29. But investors remained cautious as they sought clear signs of progress in plans to achieve fiscal and banking union in the euro zone, a move seen as necessary to protect weaker countries in the single-currency area. "Investors are watching the meeting of the European leaders, which should add volatility to the market," said Ricardo Zeno, managing director at AZ Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro. "There are hopes for new measures, but the truth is that the uncertainties cause a lot of risk aversion," he added. Latin American currencies and stocks sold off on Thursday after a series of weak economic data in the United States, China and Europe added to concerns about the world economy. But the Mexican peso rebounded after minutes of the central bank's monetary policy meeting showed policymakers are less likely to cut interest rates on fear that prolonged peso weakness could translate into higher inflation. "The central bank is trapped between inflation rising and already above 4 percent, a subvalued peso and high unemployment, in a very volatile international context," Bank of America Merrill Lynch economist Carlos Capistran wrote in a research note. "Also worth highlighting that some members of the board noted the recent depreciation of the peso loosens monetary conditions," he added. The Mexican peso has lost about 9 percent against the dollar since mid-March. Latin American FX prices from Reuters at 16:38 GMT: Currencies daily % yearly % change change Latest Brazil real 2.0573 -0.15 -9.18 Mexico peso 13.8729 0.23 0.70 Argentina peso* 5.9400 0.67 -20.37 Chile peso 503.3500 -0.23 3.17 Colombia peso 1,790.6000 -0.70 8.25 Peru sol 2.6510 0.11 1.74 * Argentine peso's rate between brokerages (Additional reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Asher Levine; Editing by Dan Grebler)