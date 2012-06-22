EMERGING MARKETS- Latam FX mixed, euro zone eyed

* Mexico cenbank watching weak peso's impact on inflation * Investors watching euro zone leaders for crisis solution * Mexican peso gains 0.4 pct, Brazilian real down 0.4 pct MEXICO CITY, June 22 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies traded mixed o n F riday ahead of a highly anticipated European Union summit next week where investors are hoping policymakers will tackle the euro zone debt crisis with strong measures. The Mexican peso, one of the world's most liquid and traded currencies, gained 0.39 percent to 13.8515 against the dollar. The Brazilian real , which has been trading in narrow ranges between 2.07 and 2.01 this month, dipped 0.48 percent to 2.0642. The peso got a boost after the European Central Bank eased lending rules and leaders of Germany, France, Italy and Spain agreed the EU should adopt pro-growth measures worth 1 percent of its GDP to put euro-zone countries on a sustainable path. Their meeting on Friday was preparing the ground for a full EU summit in Brussels on June 28 and 29 "Once you see some abating of concern on the European front, you see guys playing the Mexico peso," said Kathryn Rooney, a Latin American economist at Bulltick in Miami. "If the summit disappoints I think we are going to have a fierce market reaction to the downside." Latin American currencies and stocks had sold off on T hursday after a series of weak economic data in the United States, China and Europe added to concerns about the world economy. Analysts said with the outcome of the summit far from clear, currencies are likely to remain volatile. In Mexico, the peso got a brief boost after the central bank's monetary policy meeting showed policymakers are less likely to cut interest rates on fear that prolonged peso weakness could translate into higher inflation. "The central bank is trapped between inflation rising and already above 4 percent, a subvalued peso and high unemployment, in a very volatile international context," Bank of America Merrill Lynch economist Carlos Capistran wrote in a research note. "Also worth highlighting that some members of the board noted the recent depreciation of the peso loosens monetary conditions," he added. The Mexican peso has lost about 9 percent against the dollar since mid-March. In Brazil, investors remained cautious as they sought clear signs of progress in plans to achieve fiscal and banking union in the euro zone. "Investors are watching the meeting of the European leaders, which should add volatility to the market," said Ricardo Zeno, managing director at AZ Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro. "There are hopes for new measures, but the truth is that the uncertainties cause a lot of risk aversion," he added. The peso ended the week near flat while the Brazilian real lost about 0.8 percent. Latin American FX prices from Reuters at 21:52 GMT: daily % yearly % change change Latest Brazil real 2.0642 -0.48 -9.59 Mexico peso 13.8515 0.39 0.85 Argentina peso* 5.9600 0.34 -20.64 Chile peso 502.8000 -0.12 3.28 Peru sol 2.6500 0.15 1.77 * Argentine peso's rate between brokerages (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte in Rio de Janeiro and Rachel Uranga in Mexico City; Editing by Dan Grebler)