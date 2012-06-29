FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies soar on EU deal, cenbank boosts real
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 29, 2012 / 2:36 PM / in 5 years

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies soar on EU deal, cenbank boosts real

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Eurozone measures reduce Spain, Italy borrowing costs
    * Brazil eases restrictions on funding for export prepayment
    * Brazil real jumps as much as 3 pct, Mexico peso up 1.7 pct

    By Walter Brandimarte
    RIO DE JANEIRO, June 29 (Reuters) - Latin American
currencies rallied on Friday after euro zone leaders allowed the
region's rescue funds to recapitalize banks, while a measure by
the Brazilian government facilitating dollar inflows further
boosted the real.
    The Brazilian currency  jumped as much as 3
percent after the central bank eased rules on export prepayment
and sold 60,000 currency swaps in an auction. While the first
measure allows more dollars to flow into the country, the swap
auction boosts the supply of greenbacks in the futures market.
    The real last traded 2.7 percent stronger at 2.0217 per
dollar, after gaining to as much as 2.0114 earlier.
    The export prepayment measure was announced late on Thursday
when the real weakened to near the level of 2.1 per dollar,
leading many investors to believe the central bank was drawing a
strong line around that level.
    "This is the 4th measure implemented since December 2011 by
the Ministry of Finance together with the central bank towards
facilitating capital mobility (inflows in particular), after
several years of constraining inflows," JPMorgan's analysts
noted in a research note.
    Other Latin American currencies also posted strong gains
after EU leaders agreed on Friday to let their rescue fund
inject aid directly into their banks, as well as to intervene on
bond markets to support troubled member states. 
    Against the dollar, the Mexican peso jumped 1.7
percent while the Chilean peso gained 1.5 percent as
global markets rallied.
    The measures in Europe were a positive surprise for
investors who had very low hopes about the ability of euro-zone
leaders to agree on a way out of the crisis.
    Worldwide, it rekindled an appetite for investment in
riskier assets, like equities and emerging market currencies.
    
    
    Latin American FX prices from Reuters at 1420 GMT:
    
 Currencies                            daily %     YTD %
                                        change    change
                              Latest            
 Brazil real                  2.0217      2.67     -7.58
                                                
 Mexico peso                 13.3780      1.73      4.42
                                                
 Argentina peso*              5.9500      0.50    -20.50
                                                
 Chile peso                 501.6000      1.54      3.53
                                                
 Colombia peso            1,785.3500      1.22      8.57
                                                
 Peru sol                     2.6640      0.08      1.24
                                                
 * Argentine peso's rate between                        
 brokerages

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.