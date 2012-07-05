EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX little changed after cenbank moves

* ECB cuts rates, stays clear of bolder measures * BoE adds stimulus; Bank of China surprises with rate cut * Brazil real little changed; Mexico peso drops 0.3 pct By Walter Brandimarte RIO DE JANEIRO, July 5 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies were little changed on Thursday after another round of stimulus by central banks in Europe and China failed to ease investors' concerns about a global economic slowdown. The Brazilian real hovered around Wednesday's close around 2.02 per dollar after the European Central Bank cut interest rates to a record low but steered clear of bolder measures, such as flooding banks with additional liquidity. The ECB move, which was widely anticipated by investors, followed the Bank of England's expected decision to launch a third round of stimulus and a surprise interest rate cut by the Chinese central bank. But even China's surprise move was taken with a grain of salt by investors who wondered whether the Chinese economy was actually slowing more than anticipated, which could further weigh on commodities exports from Latin America. "There were hopes the ECB could launch another round of long-term refinancing operations to inject liquidity in the financial system," said Gabriel Lozano, a senior economist with Santander in Mexico City. Italo dos Santos, a currency specialist at Icap brokerage in Sao Paulo, added: "These measures are just temporary fixes, policymakers are just sweeping the dirt under the carpet." The real has lost more than 2 percent since Tuesday, when a central bank official signaled the government was uncomfortable with a currency below 2 reais per dollar, considered too strong for Brazilian exporters. The Mexican peso weakened 0.2 percent even after central bank Governor Agustin Carstens repeated that the currency still has room to appreciate. The Chilean peso fell 0.2 percent to 495.65 per dollar, but still traded in a range between 494 and 498 per dollar. Latin American FX prices from Reuters at 1635 GMT Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.0250 0.09 -7.73 Mexico peso 13.3717 -0.32 4.47 Argentina peso* 5.9400 0.34 -20.37 Chile peso 495.6500 -0.21 4.77 Colombia peso 1,774.3500 -0.25 9.24 Peru sol 2.6510 -0.19 1.74 * Argentine peso's rate between brokerages