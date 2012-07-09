EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso drops on euro zone meeting anxiety

* Low hopes for meeting of euro zone finance ministers * Chinese demand seen falling more than expected * Brazil real flat on local holiday, Mexico peso down 0.4 pct By Walter Brandimarte RIO DE JANEIRO, July 9 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso dropped 0.4 percent on Monday on fears a meeting of euro zone finance ministers later in the day will show little progress in containing a crisis that has been hurting Latin American economies. The Brazilian real was flat with minimal trading volume as a holiday in Sao Paulo state kept most traders out of the market. The real could suffer on Tuesday, however, as investors digest data showing Chinese demand fell more than expected in June. "The market is weak today. What's worth noting is the expectation with the meeting of euro zone ministers and Spain's debt rollovers, which are giving a negative sign to markets, said Julius Hegedus Netto, an analyst with Lopes Filho brokerage in Rio de Janeiro. "We have a negative market in Europe, which could reflect on the real tomorrow," he added. Yields on Spain's shorter-dated paper rose sharply, signaling elevated short-term risk, as investors saw little chance of respite in the euro zone's debt crisis from a meeting of finance ministers on Monday. Also weighing on the Mexican peso was data showing the country's annual inflation accelerated in June to its highest rate in 1-1/2 years, which could make policymakers reluctant to cut interest rates. "The inflation numbers weighed slightly (on the currency), but the market is actually very calm," said a trader in Mexico City. "We see the peso trading between 13.4150 and 13.4850 in a thin market." The Mexican peso last traded at 13.4375 per dollar, 0.4 percent lower from Friday's close. The Brazilian real opened at 2.0278 per dollar, 0.11 percent weaker from Friday's close, and remained unchanged since then. Latin American FX prices from Reuters at 1645 GMT Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.0278 -0.11 -7.86 Mexico peso 13.4325 -0.39 4.00 Argentina peso* holiday 0.0 -20.37 Chile peso 495.3000 0.61 4.85 Colombia peso 1,788.8000 -0.20 8.36 Peru sol 2.6390 0.23 2.20 * Argentine peso's rate between brokerages