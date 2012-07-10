FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Real slips on Spain deal concerns, Mexico peso up
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 10, 2012 / 4:26 PM / 5 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Real slips on Spain deal concerns, Mexico peso up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Walter Brandimarte
    RIO DE JANEIRO, July 10 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real
  slid on Tuesday as investors feared that the
latest efforts by euro zone finance ministers to aid Spain would
not be enough to stop the spreading of a crisis that has been
hurting emerging economies.
    The Mexican peso kept modest gains on hopes that
Germany's constitutional court would approve Europe's new
bailout fund, which could bring some relief to markets.
    Sentiment was fragile, however, with most investors
skeptical about the chances of success for an aid package for
Spain that euro zone finance ministers outlined overnight.
 
    In a sign of growing market skepticism, key Wall Street
indexes erased most of their early gains to trade in the red.
    "The dollar is poised to gain further (against the real)
today," said Jaime Ferreira, forex trading manager at Intercam
brokerage. "As much as markets are calmer today following the
decisions in Europe, the problems remain serious and without a
solution."
    The real last traded 0.4 percent weaker at 2.0338 per U.S.
dollar. It closed practically flat on Monday in a session with
very thin trading volume due to a holiday in the Sao Paulo
state, which concentrates most of the country's financial
institutions.
    The Mexican peso rose 0.3 percent to 13.2947 per dollar,
nearing its strongest level in a week.
    The Chilean peso gained 0.1 percent, supported by
continued sales of dollars by companies and pension funds that
had already driven the currency to a near two-month high on
Monday, traders said.
    
    Latin American FX prices from Reuters at 1605 GMT:
    
 Currencies                            daily %     YTD %
                                        change    change
                              Latest            
 Brazil real                  2.0338     -0.41     -8.13
                                                
 Mexico peso                 13.2935      0.35      5.09
                                                
 Argentina peso*              5.9500      0.17    -20.50
                                                
 Chile peso                 493.6500      0.13      5.20
                                                
 Colombia peso            1,784.5000      0.30      8.62
                                                
 Peru sol                     2.6320      0.19      2.47
                                                
 * Argentine peso's rate between                        
 brokerages

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.