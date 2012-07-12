FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX slumps as faltering economies eyed
July 12, 2012 / 3:51 PM / 5 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX slumps as faltering economies eyed

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Fed's meeting minutes continue to disappoint markets
    * Brazil economic activity data adds to gloom
    * Mexico peso falls 1.2 pct, Brazil real down 0.7 pct

    By Walter Brandimarte
    RIO DE JANEIRO, July 12 (Reuters) - Latin American
currencies slid on Thursday as investors, disappointed with the
U.S. Federal Reserve's hesitation to deploy additional stimulus
measures, focused on the poor state of the global economy.
    The Mexican peso led losses in the region, dropping
1.2 percent to trade at 13.4760 per U.S. dollar. Mexico's
currency is usually more susceptible to bouts of risk aversion
as it is the most-traded currency in Latin America.
    "The peso is hurt by growing risk aversion after few signs
of additional short-term stimulus by the Fed," Juan Carlos
Alderete, a currency and fixed-income strategist with
Banorte-Ixe, wrote in a research note.
    Fed policymakers on Wednesday signaled they would need to
see more economic weakness in the United States before deploying
additional stimulus measures, which could boost dollar inflows
to emerging markets.
    Those remarks, made public in the minutes of the Fed's
latest monetary policy meeting, disappointed investors who
expected to see signs that a third round of the bank's
bond-buying program was on the way. 
    The Brazilian real  weakened 0.7 percent to
2.0492 per dollar, also pressured by expectations that the
government is going to resort to even lower interest rates and a
weaker currency to boost a stagnant economy.
    Adding to worries about Brazil's faltering economic growth,
a central bank index of economic activity fell a seasonally
adjusted 0.02 percent in May from the previous month.
 
    The index, although slightly better than expected by
economists, added to Wednesday's unexpected drop in Brazil's
retail sales, which spurred bets the central bank could cut
benchmark interest rates this year below the 7.5 percent level
already anticipated by most economists. 
    Brazil's central bank on Wednesday cut its benchmark Selic
rate to a record-low 8 percent in an attempt to revive the
economy. 
    "Negative sentiment continues to build with the retail sales
print," Citi analyst Conrado Lima wrote in a research note. "I
personally believe that this nasty combination of sluggish
growth, lower rates, and frenetic government intervention in the
state of the economy is likely to take another toll on the
real."
       
        
    Latin American FX prices from Reuters at 1510 GMT:
    
 Currencies                              daily   YTD pct
                                           pct    change
                              Latest    change  
 Brazil real                  2.0492     -0.70     -8.82
                                                
 Mexico peso                 13.4760     -1.17      3.66
                                                
 Argentina peso*              6.0500     -0.83    -21.82
                                                
 Chile peso                 494.0500     -0.48      5.11
                                                
 Colombia peso            1,788.7000     -0.20      8.37
                                                
 Peru sol                     2.6350      0.00      2.35
                                                
 * Argentina peso's rate between                        
 brokerages

