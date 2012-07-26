EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies rally on Draghi's pledge

* ECB to do "whatever it takes" to preserve euro, says Draghi * Mexico exchange rate doesn't reflect fundamentals, says Carstens * Brazil real firms 0.7 pct, Mexico peso up 0.9 pct RIO DE JANEIRO, July 26 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies rallied early on Thursday as remarks by the ECB chief Mario Draghi fueled bets that policymakers were ready to deploy more stimulus measures that often translate into foreign currency inflows to emerging markets. Draghi said the European Central Bank was ready to do "whatever it takes" to preserve the euro, encouraging investors who were already betting on an imminent action by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Latin American currencies gained for the second straight session. The Brazilian real firmed by 0.7 percent while The Chilean peso jumped 1.2 percent. The Mexican peso strengthened 0.9 percent as central bank governor Agustin Carstens said in London the currency had room to appreciate because the current exchange rate did not reflect Mexico's fundamentals. Latin American FX prices at 1315 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.0221 0.70 -7.60 Mexico peso 13.4643 0.86 3.75 Argentina peso* 6.4100 0.31 -26.21 Chile peso 485.7500 1.18 6.91 Colombia peso 1,787.0000 0.68 8.47 Peru sol 2.6370 0.15 2.28 * Argentine peso's rate between brokerages