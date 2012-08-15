EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies near flat as U.S. data mixed

* Markets skeptical about Brazil infrastructure measures * Brazilian real gains 0.2, Mexican peso up 0.3 pct By Rachel Uranga and Jean Luis Arce MEXICO CITY, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies mostly edged up on Wednesday after a mixed bag of economic data from the United States did little to change the economic outlook or the prospects for more monetary policy stimulus from central banks. Brazil's real advanced 0.24 percent to 2.0210 while Mexico's peso strengthened 0.3 percent to 13.1422 against the U.S. dollar. The peso was further supported by Mexican central bank governor Agustin Carstens' reassurances there would be no need to change monetary policy if inflation eases as expected. Investors have been concerned that downbeat U.S. data could provide motivation for the Federal Reserve to boost the sluggish economy with a third round of so-called quantitative easing. Such stimulus tends to drive yield-hungry investors into riskier assets. But a recent round of better-than-expected economic figures and discordant indicators on Wednesday have market players looking to the central bank meeting at Jackson Hole, Wyoming for clues of the next move. "The market is waiting for Jackson Hole and the Federal Reserve," said Enrique Alvarez, an analyst at IDEAglobal in New York. On top of that he added, "there is a summer lethargy. There isn't volume or liquidity." U.S. government reported consumer inflation was muted in July, providing space for more stimulus. But U.S. industrial production increased 0.6 percent in July from the previous month, suggesting a pick-up in economic activity that would lessen the likelihood of QE3. In Brazil, investors remained skeptical about the long-term effects of a series of government measures announced on Wednesday to attract up to 133 billion reais ($66 billion) in private investments for infrastructure. The measures, which include a plan to double the capacity of Brazil's highways, are an attempt by President Dilma Rousseff to lower the costs for business in the country. If successful, they could jump-start the Brazilian economy, which has come to a near halt in the past year, weighing on the real. Yet investors remained unconvinced that the measures could have significant short-term effects. "Any impact will be felt over a period of years rather than months. We remain of the view that growth in the near-term is likely to disappoint," research firm Capital Economics said in a report. The Chilean peso dipped 0.12 percent in a fourth day of losses as the price of copper continued to decline. Latin American FX prices from Reuters at 2207 GMT: howa Daily Year-to pct date Latest change pct change Brazil real 2.0210 0.24 -7.55 Mexico peso 13.1422 0.30 6.29 Argentina peso* 6.2900 0.16 -24.80 Chile peso 482.3000 -0.12 7.67 Peru sol 2.6150 0.00 3.14 * Argentine peso's rate between brokerages