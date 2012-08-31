EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX rise before Bernanke, Brazil real flat

* Investors in risk-on mode before Bernanke speech at 1400 GMT * Brazil real flat as central bank seen allowing swaps to expire RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies gained early on Friday as investors moved back into risky assets ahead of a much-anticipated speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke. The Mexican peso gained 0.4 percent while the Chilean peso was 0.3 percent stronger. The Brazilian real was little changed, however, as investors cautiously awaited a decision by the country's central bank on whether to roll some $4.5 billion in currency swaps that were originally sold to support the currency. The central bank has until the end of the session to roll those contracts, which expire on Monday. Most analysts expect the bank will allow them to expire, effectively reducing dollar liquidity in the futures market. The central bank's decision will likely hinge on the impact of Bernanke's speech on currency markets. If the Fed chief disappoints in signaling another round of monetary stimulus, driving the dollar significantly higher against most currencies, then the central bank could decide to roll the swaps to support the real. Brazilian policymakers have kept the real at narrow range of 2.0-2.1 per dollar for the past two months, intervening whenever it nears both edges of that range, to ensure a currency level that does not hurt exports nor stoke inflation. Latin American FX prices at 1320 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.0475 -0.05 -8.74 Mexico peso 13.3084 0.39 4.97 Argentina peso* 6.3500 0.31 -25.51 Chile peso 479.4000 0.35 8.32 Colombia peso 1,825.0000 0.23 6.21 Peru sol 2.6100 0.00 3.33 * Argentine peso's rate between brokerages