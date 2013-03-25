EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX surrenders gains on Cyprus deal terms

* Investors fear Cyprus deal a template for crisis resolution * Brazil real remains above 2/dlr, c.bank intervention eyed * Mexico peso gains 0.1 pct, Brazil real drops 0.1 pct By Natália Cacioli MEXICO CITY, March 25 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies gave up early gains on Monday on fears a Cyprus bailout deal, which includes heavy losses for big bank depositors, could be used as a model to resolve similar banking crises in the euro zone. The real and the Mexican peso rose on news of the last-minute deal to save Cyprus from a financial meltdown. The currencies then retreated on broader concerns about the region's banking sector. Worries were stoked by Dutch finance minister, head of the Eurogroup, who told Reuters and the Financial Times the rescue program represents a template for resolving euro zone banking problems and other countries may have to restructure their banking sectors. "Markets out there are still very nervous," said a currency trader in Sao Paulo. "Early in the session, we had some good gains, but they're all gone now. If things improve abroad, then maybe the real may gain momentum to strengthen past 2 per dollar." Brazil's real last traded at 2.011 per dollar, 0.1 weaker than Friday's close. It crossed on Thursday the 2-per-dollar mark that many analysts believed to be a boundary of an informal trading range imposed by policymakers. Since then, investors have been wary of a possible central bank intervention to stem currency losses. Many analysts say the bank is unlikely to allow the real to depreciate too much to avoid inflation pass-through. In Mexico, the peso was 0.1 percent stronger at 12.3475 per dollar. It gained more than half a percentage point on Friday after higher-than-expected inflation data suggested the central bank will be unable to further lower interest rates in coming months. Latin American FX prices at 1635 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.0110 -0.07 1.44 Mexico peso 12.3475 0.09 4.18 Chile peso 472.7000 0.00 1.27 Colombia peso holiday n/a n/a Peru sol 2.5870 0.12 -1.39 Argentina peso 5.1150 -0.05 -3.96 Argentina peso 8.3000 2.17 -18.31