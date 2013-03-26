EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real hits 2-month low; Mexico peso flat

* Strong US data supports outlook for Mexican exports * Brazil real weakens on outflows; c.bank action feared * Mexico peso unchanged; Brazil real drops 0.3 pct By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, March 26 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real closed on Tuesday at its weakest level in two months as dollars continued to flow out of the country, while encouraging U.S. housing and manufacturing data supported the Mexican peso. Investors' appetite for emerging-market currencies remained weak due to lingering fears that Cyprus's bailout deal, which imposes substantial losses on large bank depositors, would set a precedent for other troubled euro zone economies. In Brazil, growing investor unease about the country's economic policies has also contributed to dollar outflows. In the first 20 days of March, $726 million flew out of the country, according to central bank data. The real weakened 0.2 percent on Tuesday to close at 2.0160 per dollar, its weakest level since Jan. 25. "Many people are buying dollars, some importers are on the market," said Ricardo Moraes, a director at Advanced brokerage in Sao Paulo. Currency losses were contained by expectations that the central bank would intervene in the market if the real neared the level of 2.03 per dollar. Many analysts believe Brazilian policymakers want the currency to remain within a range of 1.95-2.0 reais per dollar, slightly stronger than it was at the end of 2012, to avoid inflation pass-through. On the opposite direction, the Mexican peso hit a 1-1/2-year high earlier in the session after data showed U.S. single-family home prices rose in January at the fastest pace in more than six years while durable goods orders shot up in February. The United States is the main market for Mexican exports, and the recent strength of the U.S. economy, combined with prospects of economic reforms in Mexico, has boosted the allure of the peso. The Mexican currency last traded at 12.3550 per dollar, practically unchanged from Monday's close, as investors later decided to pocket most of the gains. The peso could still strengthen towards 12.20 per dollar, however, as global uncertainty from Europe eases and investors grow confident in Mexico's economic growth, said Gabriela Siller, head of analysis at brokerage BASE. She noted that the Easter holiday later this week would limit demand for dollars from Mexican companies. Latin American FX prices at 2140 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.0160 -0.27 1.19 Mexico peso 12.3550 0.03 4.12 Chile peso 472.1000 0.15 1.40 Colombia peso 1831.0000 -0.10 -3.55 Peru sol 2.5860 -0.15 -1.35 Argentina peso 5.1175 0.00 -4.01 Argentina peso 8.2500 0.24 -17.82