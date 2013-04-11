FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil rate futures jump on bets for Selic hike
#Market News
April 11, 2013 / 7:01 PM / 4 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil rate futures jump on bets for Selic hike

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Brazil IGP-M inflation jumps in the final 10 days of March
    * Brazil retail sales drop unexpectedly as inflation bites
    * Mexico peso, Brazil real gain on expected dollar inflows

    By Natália Cacioli
    SAO PAULO, April 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's interest-rate
futures jumped on Thursday as investors bet the central bank
will have to tighten the monetary policy  as early as next week
to deal with growing inflation that has started to undermine
Brazilians' purchasing power.
    The Brazilian real was supported by expectations of a pick
up in dollar inflows to the country, while the Mexican peso also
rose as a drop in U.S. jobless claims eased fears of economic
deterioration in Mexico's main trading partner.
    Brazil's interest-rate futures rose sharply after inflation
measured by the IGP-M index jumped 0.42 percent between March 21
and 31, a marked acceleration from the 0.15 percent increase
recorded in the same period a month earlier.
    Also contributing to the move was data showing Brazil's
retail sales unexpectedly fell in February. 
    Rather than supporting the view that low interest rates are
needed to stimulate the economy, the sales data showed rising
inflation has started to erode consumer spending - one of the
few remaining drivers of Latin America's largest economy.
    "Inflation went beyond trading desks and press articles to
finally hit the consumer. Markets are demanding an early
interest rate hike," said Paulo Petrassi, a partner with Leme
Investimentos in Florianopolis, Brazil.
    Shorter-dated interest-rate contracts soared as
much as 10 basis points, reflecting expectations that the
central bank will lift the base Selic rate off its all-time low
of 7.25 percent next week, with a 25 basis points hike.
    Longer-dated contracts rose more modestly, causing the yield
curve to flatten, as an early monetary tightening could reduce
the need for future interest rate increases.
    Brazil's monetary policy committee, or Copom, is set to meet
on April 16-17 before announcing a new target for its benchmark
Selic rate. 

    DOLLAR INFLOWS
    Expectations that global monetary stimulus will continue to
provide a steady flow of dollars seeking higher-yielding assets
in emerging markets supported Latin American currencies in
general.
    The Mexican peso rose to as high as 12.0555 per
dollar according to Reuters data, its strongest level in 20
months, after a drop in U.S. jobless claims further supported
the outlook for the Mexican economy.
    Despite gaining nearly 7 percent so far this year, investors
believe the Mexican central bank is unlikely to intervene to
curb currency gains.
    Supporting those bets, central bank governor Agustin
Carstens acknowledged late on Wednesday that a surging peso was
hurting Mexico's exporters, but pointed out that the currency
was still below pre-crisis levels. 
    JP Morgan was among the investors betting on an even
stronger peso. 
    "Liquidity should keep the momentum going for the Mexican
peso and a test of the lows of (the dollar-peso exchange rate)
seen in the second quarter of 2011 is likely to take place this
quarter," the bank said in a research note.
    JP Morgan now expects the peso to trade at 11.70 per dollar
at the end of the year, and 11.30 per greenback by the end of
2014.
    The Brazilian real  was little changed at
1.9739 per dollar as bets on higher interest rates added to
expectations of a pick up in dollar inflows to the country.
    In Chile, however, the peso weakened 0.1 percent as
investors feared a possible government intervention in the
market. 
   
    Latin American FX prices at 1840 GMT:   
    
 Currencies                           Daily  YTD pct
                                        pct   change
                            Latest   change  
 Brazil real                1.9739     0.03     3.35
                                             
 Mexico peso               12.0426     0.49     6.82
                                             
 Chile peso               469.0000    -0.11     2.07
                                             
 Colombia peso           1824.4500    -0.27    -3.20
                                             
 Peru sol                   2.5820    -0.15    -1.20
                                             
 Argentina peso             5.1425    -0.05    -4.47

 Argentina peso             8.4200    -0.36   -19.48

