EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil rate futures jump on bets for Selic hike

* Brazil IGP-M inflation jumps in the final 10 days of March * Brazil retail sales drop unexpectedly as inflation bites * Mexico peso, Brazil real gain on expected dollar inflows By Natália Cacioli SAO PAULO, April 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's interest-rate futures jumped on Thursday as investors bet the central bank will have to tighten the monetary policy as early as next week to deal with growing inflation that has started to undermine Brazilians' purchasing power. The Brazilian real was supported by expectations of a pick up in dollar inflows to the country, while the Mexican peso also rose as a drop in U.S. jobless claims eased fears of economic deterioration in Mexico's main trading partner. Brazil's interest-rate futures rose sharply after inflation measured by the IGP-M index jumped 0.42 percent between March 21 and 31, a marked acceleration from the 0.15 percent increase recorded in the same period a month earlier. Also contributing to the move was data showing Brazil's retail sales unexpectedly fell in February. Rather than supporting the view that low interest rates are needed to stimulate the economy, the sales data showed rising inflation has started to erode consumer spending - one of the few remaining drivers of Latin America's largest economy. "Inflation went beyond trading desks and press articles to finally hit the consumer. Markets are demanding an early interest rate hike," said Paulo Petrassi, a partner with Leme Investimentos in Florianopolis, Brazil. Shorter-dated interest-rate contracts soared as much as 10 basis points, reflecting expectations that the central bank will lift the base Selic rate off its all-time low of 7.25 percent next week, with a 25 basis points hike. Longer-dated contracts rose more modestly, causing the yield curve to flatten, as an early monetary tightening could reduce the need for future interest rate increases. Brazil's monetary policy committee, or Copom, is set to meet on April 16-17 before announcing a new target for its benchmark Selic rate. DOLLAR INFLOWS Expectations that global monetary stimulus will continue to provide a steady flow of dollars seeking higher-yielding assets in emerging markets supported Latin American currencies in general. The Mexican peso rose to as high as 12.0555 per dollar according to Reuters data, its strongest level in 20 months, after a drop in U.S. jobless claims further supported the outlook for the Mexican economy. Despite gaining nearly 7 percent so far this year, investors believe the Mexican central bank is unlikely to intervene to curb currency gains. Supporting those bets, central bank governor Agustin Carstens acknowledged late on Wednesday that a surging peso was hurting Mexico's exporters, but pointed out that the currency was still below pre-crisis levels. JP Morgan was among the investors betting on an even stronger peso. "Liquidity should keep the momentum going for the Mexican peso and a test of the lows of (the dollar-peso exchange rate) seen in the second quarter of 2011 is likely to take place this quarter," the bank said in a research note. JP Morgan now expects the peso to trade at 11.70 per dollar at the end of the year, and 11.30 per greenback by the end of 2014. The Brazilian real was little changed at 1.9739 per dollar as bets on higher interest rates added to expectations of a pick up in dollar inflows to the country. In Chile, however, the peso weakened 0.1 percent as investors feared a possible government intervention in the market. Latin American FX prices at 1840 GMT: Currencies Daily YTD pct pct change Latest change Brazil real 1.9739 0.03 3.35 Mexico peso 12.0426 0.49 6.82 Chile peso 469.0000 -0.11 2.07 Colombia peso 1824.4500 -0.27 -3.20 Peru sol 2.5820 -0.15 -1.20 Argentina peso 5.1425 -0.05 -4.47 Argentina peso 8.4200 -0.36 -19.48