EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil yields price in rise on officials' hints
April 12, 2013 / 10:02 PM / 4 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil yields price in rise on officials' hints

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Tombini, Mantega comments signal rate hike next week
    * Mexican peso pulls back from 20-month high
    * Brazil real firms 0.18 pct, Mexico peso dips 0.45 pct

    By Tiago Pariz and Noe Torres
    SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, April 12 (Reuters) - Yields on
Brazil's interest-rate futures surged on Friday and the real
firmed after top officials signaled interest rates would rise
next week, surprising a market that expected increases later
this year.
     Central bank chief Alexandre Tombini and Finance Minister
Guido Mantega said at separate events the government will not
tolerate high inflation. Mantega specifically stated that
interest rates could move up. 
    The central bank is under growing pressure to raise rates
from the current record low of 7.25 percent after inflation
broke through the top end of the official target in March and
curbed consumer spending in February.
    "Inflation is the source of the economy's problems," said
chief economist Eduardo Velho at INVX Global Partners. "The rise
in interest rate futures is a reflection of this outlook.
Tombini's statement consolidated the gains, as it was made clear
that (the benchmark interest rate) will rise in April."
    Yields on interest rate futures jumped, fully
pricing in a 25 basis point rise next week to the country's 
benchmark interest rate of 7.25 percent.
    The real currency bid 0.18 percent firmer at 1.9679
per dollar, its strongest in nearly five weeks.
    A Reuters poll on Thursday showed 45 of 53 analysts expected
the central bank to leave its key rate steady at its record low
 at the April 16-17 meeting. 
    Mexico's peso  shed 0.33 percent to 12.0775
per dollar as it pulled back from a 20 month high, hit in the
previous session.
    Before Friday's dip, the peso gained nearly 7 percent so far
this year, backed by optimism the new government will manage to
pass key economic reforms through a divided Congress, while
authorities insist they will not directly intervene to curb
currency gains.
    "(Today's loss) is profit taking after a big rally, we will
surely see further gains in coming days," said Esteban
Velázquez, an analyst at Allianz Fondika in Mexico City.
    Analysts are eyeing further gains in the real and the peso
after the Bank of Japon added to a global flood of monetary
stimulus last week that will continue to provide a steady flow
of yen and dollars seeking higher-yielding assets.
    The peso is set to test the key 12 per dollar level next
week. Many investors likely structured bets against the peso
well before the Bank of Japan's stimulus and a break of the 12
level might trigger a wave of stop loss selling.
    
    Latin American FX prices at 2100 GMT:   
 Currencies                       daily   YTD %
                                      %  change
                                 change  
                         Latest          
 Brazil real              1.967    0.18    3.60
                                         
 Mexico peso            12.0934   -0.46    6.49
                                         
 Chile peso            470.0000   -0.21    1.85
                                         
 Colombia peso         1826.800   -0.13   -3.33
                              0          
 Peru sol                2.5870   -0.19   -1.39
                                         
 Argentina peso          5.1475   -0.05   -4.57

 Argentina peso          8.4100    0.36  -19.38

