EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies rise on US inflation data

* Drop in US consumer prices makes room for Fed stimulus * Brazil short-term rates rise on Rousseff's inflation comment * Mexico peso jumps 1 pct, Brazil real edges higher 0.2 pct By Walter Brandimarte RIO DE JANEIRO, April 16 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies rose on Tuesday, recovering from a sharp Monday sell-off, as a drop in U.S. consumer prices for March supported bets that the Federal Reserve will keep its monetary stimulus rolling. The Mexican peso jumped over 1 percent as the data allayed fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon suspend is bond-buying program, removing a major source of global liquidity that often translates into dollar inflows to emerging economies. The U.S. inflation report followed data that showed the Chinese economy unexpectedly slowed down in the first quarter, causing commodities and risk assets to sell off. "We had the opposite move yesterday, of sharp dollar appreciation on the back of the Chinese data. But now, for lack of other news, the market is focusing on the U.S. data," said Mauricio Nakahodo, an economic consultant with Tokio-Mitsubishi bank in Sao Paulo. The Brazilian real rose a more modest 0.1 percent, while the Chilean peso was little changed at 471.90 per dollar. BRAZIL POISED TO RAISE RATES Short-dated contracts in Brazil's interest rate future market erased early losses and edged higher as remarks by President Dilma Rousseff added to bets that the central bank will tighten monetary policy on Wednesday. In a speech in Belo Horizonte, a day before the central bank is set to decide the future of its benchmark Selic rate, Rousseff said her government is ready to "systematically fight inflation" but that the country will not return to the high rates of the past. Interest rate futures had opened lower on Tuesday, correcting from sharp gains in the past few sessions, as data showed inflation by the IGP-10 index slowed down to 0.18 percent in April, following a 0.22 percent print in March. But short-term contracts erased most of their losses after Rousseff's remarks. "Right after Dilma's speech, rates went up but gains are fading now," said Jankiel Santos, an economist with Espirito Santo Investment Bank in Sao Paulo. "An interest rate hike is already priced in. Everybody expects the Selic to start going up tomorrow," he added. While Santos and other economists bet that the central bank will kick off its monetary tightening cycle with a 25 basis points in the Selic, Brazil's domestic yield curve prices in a more aggressive move, of 50 basis points on Wednesday. Contracts maturing in July 2013, which had fallen to as low as 7.58 percent earlier, climbed 1 basis point to 7.61 percent. Those expiring in January 2014 trimmed losses and traded at 8.21 percent, unchanged from Monday's close. Brazil's Selic rate currently stands at an all-time low of 7.25 percent even as consumer inflation hit 6.59 percent in the 12-month period through March, piercing the ceiling of a government target range. Latin American FX prices at 1825 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 1.9932 0.14 2.35 Mexico peso 12.1401 1.13 5.96 Chile peso 471.9000 0.02 1.44 Colombia peso 1833.4000 0.03 -3.68 Peru sol 2.5870 0.12 -1.39 Argentina peso 5.1525 0.00 -4.66 Argentina peso 8.4800 -0.71 -20.05