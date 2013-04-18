EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies drop on global growth concerns

* US jobless claims rise, factory data falters * Brazil disappoints investors who expected larger Selic rate hike * Brazil real falls 0.9 pct, Mexico peso drops 0.5 pct By Walter Brandimarte RIO DE JANEIRO, April 18 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies fell for a second consecutive day on Thursday after weak U.S. jobs and factory data added to global economic growth concerns, reducing investors' appetite for risk. The Brazilian real slid as much as 1.0 percent, also hurt by a central bank decision on Wednesday to tighten monetary policy less aggressively than investors had priced in. The real ended at 2.0165, 0.9 percent lower, one day after the central bank announced it was raising its benchmark Selic interest rate by 25 basis points, half what investors expected. More modest increases in the Selic, which had stood at an all-time low of 7.25 percent since October, mean the allure of real-denominated assets will not be as great as investors imagined. "There was a certain frustration in the market, considering the possibility of a larger Selic hike," said Jankiel Santos, chief economist with Espirito Santo Investment Bank in Sao Paulo. "With a lower interest-rate differential, appetite for buying (the real) is lower." The Mexican peso dropped as much as 0.9 percent to a two-week low as investors pocketed recent currency gains. It last traded at 12.2762 per dollar, 0.5 percent lower. The losses were triggered by data showing a rising number of claims for unemployment benefits in the United States, Mexico's main trading partner. "Dollars are flowing out of stocks and we could also have outflows from the forex market, where investors who were long pesos are now taking profits," said Luis Rodriguez, director of analysis with Finamex brokerage in Guadalajara. Adding to the worrisome growth outlook, another report showed that factory activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region cooled in April. The Chilean peso lost 0.2 percent to close at 475.60 per dollar, its weakest level since December 28, as prices for the country's top export copper hit a session low of less than $7,000 a ton for the first time in 18 months. "The lousy performance of markets in recent days and the sharp drop copper prices have seen have prompted local dollar buying," a trader in Santiago said. "Additionally, there's been strong demand for dollars by foreign banks and brokers." Latin American FX prices at 2045 GMT: Currencies Daily YTD pct pct change Latest change Brazil real 2.0165 -0.90 1.17 Mexico peso 12.2762 -0.46 4.79 Chile peso 475.6000 -0.19 0.65 Colombia peso 1841.3500 0.42 -4.09 Peru sol 2.5920 0.00 -1.58 Argentina peso 5.1575 0.00 -4.75 Argentina peso 8.6300 0.81 -21.44