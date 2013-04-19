FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX end negative week with mixed performance
#Market News
April 19, 2013 / 9:36 PM / 4 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX end negative week with mixed performance

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Brazil real gains slightly as Wall St rises
    * Chilean peso hits year low as copper prices fall
    * Mexican peso weakens 0.2 percent

    RIO DE JANEIRO, April 19 (Reuters) - Latin America's
most-traded currencies ended the week with losses of more than
1.5 percent, weighed down by global growth concerns, even as the
Brazilian real recovered slightly on Friday.
    The real  gained a quarter percentage point as
investors who were long dollars pocketed some of this week's
profits in the greenback. Still, the Brazilian currency ended
the week with losses of 2.1 percent.
    "The market took a breather as equities recovered abroad,"
said Glauber Romano, a currency trader with Intercam brokerage
in Sao Paulo.
    Despite the recovery on Wall Street, the Mexican peso 
dropped 0.2 percent, increasing weekly losses to about 1.5
percent.
    In Chile, the peso dropped 0.25 percent and closed
at 476.80 per dollar, its weakest level so far this year, as
copper prices slid further. For the week, the Chilean currency
dropped 1.8 percent.  
    Prices for copper, Chile's main export product, had their
biggest weekly decline since 2011 on concerns about global
growth.
    "The drop in the peso is basically the result of a sustained
decline in copper prices, as well as of higher demand for
dollars, especially from foreign banks, during the past few
days," said a trader in Santiago.
    
     
    Latin American FX prices at 2100 GMT:
    
 Currencies                         daily %    YTD %
                                     change   change
                            Latest           
 Brazil real                2.0115     0.25     1.42
                                             
 Mexico peso               12.2590    -0.20     5.01
                                             
 Chile peso               476.8000    -0.25     0.40
                                             
 Colombia peso           1837.3000     0.22    -3.88
                                             
 Peru sol                   2.5920     0.00    -1.58
                                             
 Argentina peso             5.1625    -0.05    -4.84

 Argentina peso             8.6000     0.70   -21.16

