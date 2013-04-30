EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies firm on global stimulus hopes

* Fed expected to keep stimulus on Wednesday * ECB seen cutting benchmark interest rate on Thursday * Mexico peso firms 0.7 pct, Brazil real edges 0.2 pct higher MEXICO CITY/RIO DE JANEIRO, April 30 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies gained on Tuesday as investors bet central banks in the United States and Europe will maintain or even expand global liquidity, encouraging investors to keep looking for higher yields in emerging markets. Mexican assets seemed to benefit the most from prospects for additional easy-money policies, even after central bank chief Agustin Carstens on Monday said Mexico could consider cutting interest rates again in the second half of the year. The Mexican peso climbed 0.7 percent on Tuesday, one day after Carstens' comments caused it to weaken around 0.6 percent. While Carstens' dovish remarks underscored policymakers' concerns about the strength of the peso, some analysts still believe the central bank will not be able to lower interest rates this year, keeping the allure of Mexican assets intact. Others say that, even if Mexico's interest rates fall below their current all-time low of 4 percent, peso-denominated assets will remain attractive in a world of near-zero interest rates, especially if the Mexican economy gains speed. "The market is really enthusiastic about the possibility of an additional cut this year," said Rafael Camarena, an economist at Santander in Mexico City. "But I think it is too early to count on it," he added. The Brazilian real gained a more modest 0.2 percent, with investors cautious before the Labor Day holiday that will keep Latin American markets shut on Wednesday. The holiday will leave local investors out of the market when the U.S. Federal Reserve concludes a two-day policy meeting at which it is expected to maintain its $85-billion-per-month bond-buying program. On Thursday, the spotlight will be on the European Central bank. The ECB is expected to cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points at the end of its monetary policy meeting, adding even more liquidity into global markets. Latin American FX prices at 1910 GMT: Currencies Daily YTD pct pct change Latest change Brazil real 2.0009 0.17 1.95 Mexico peso 12.1359 0.70 6.00 Chile peso 470.9000 0.13 1.66 Colombia peso 1825.4900 0.09 -3.26 Peru sol 2.6420 -0.08 -3.44 Argentina peso 5.1875 -0.10 -5.30 Argentina peso 9.3700 -0.75 -27.64