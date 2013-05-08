EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso gains on Fitch upgrade, Brazil real up

* Fitch lifts Mexico's sovereign rating to BBB-plus from BBB * German, Chinese data boosts global risk appetite * Mexican peso up 0.4 pct, Brazil real gains 0.2 pct By Noe Torres MEXICO CITY, May 8 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso gained late on Wednesday after Fitch upgraded the country's credit rating by one notch, boosting the appeal of Mexican assets, while steady global appetite for risk supported the Brazilian real. The Mexican peso erased all of its losses and strengthened past the key 12-per-dollar level after the ratings agency raised the country's long-term credit rating to BBB-plus, further into investment rating territory, on expectation of the passing of key structural reforms. The peso last traded at 11.9747 per dollar, 0.4 percent stronger on the day. It gained some 0.7 percent on Tuesday on rumors of a Fitch upgrade and after opposition parties said they would resume talks on economic reforms with the government. Optimism that President Enrique Pena Nieto will be able to push major economic reforms through the country's divided Congress has helped the peso gain more than 7 percent this year. "There could be an initial reaction from the market (from Fitch), but we will need to see how the reforms turn out," said Rafael Camarena, an analyst at Santander in Mexico City. "There are really fundamental reforms coming, the tax and energy bills, and that is where the peso could react," he added. Pena Nieto on Wednesday unveiled a project to overhaul the country's banking laws to speed up the flow of credit to the small-business sector by making it easier for banks to seize assets used as collateral. In Brazil, the real firmed 0.2 percent after encouraging industrial production numbers from Germany and trade balance data from China boosted investors' appetite for risk. Also supporting gains in the real were expectations of continued dollar inflows to Brazil. Earlier on Wednesday, central bank data showed a net $3.5 billion flowed into Brazil in April, while $735 million entered into the country in the first three days of May. Latin American FX prices at 2100 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.0023 0.22 1.88 Mexico peso 11.9747 0.38 7.43 Chile peso 471.0000 -0.15 1.63 Colombia peso 1831.0000 -0.20 -3.55 Peru sol 2.6140 0.00 -2.41 Argentina peso 5.2125 0.00 -5.76 Argentina peso 10.4000 -3.08 -34.81