EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso gains on Fitch upgrade, Brazil real up
May 8, 2013 / 9:21 PM / in 4 years

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso gains on Fitch upgrade, Brazil real up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Fitch lifts Mexico's sovereign rating to BBB-plus from BBB
    * German, Chinese data boosts global risk appetite
    * Mexican peso up 0.4 pct, Brazil real gains 0.2 pct

    By Noe Torres
    MEXICO CITY, May 8 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso gained late on
Wednesday after Fitch upgraded the country's credit rating by
one notch, boosting the appeal of Mexican assets, while steady
global appetite for risk supported the Brazilian real.
    The Mexican peso erased all of its losses and
strengthened past the key 12-per-dollar level after the ratings
agency raised the country's long-term credit rating to BBB-plus,
further into investment rating territory, on expectation of the
passing of key structural reforms. 
    The peso last traded at 11.9747 per dollar, 0.4 percent
stronger on the day. It gained some 0.7 percent on Tuesday on
rumors of a Fitch upgrade and after opposition parties said they
would resume talks on economic reforms with the government.
    Optimism that President Enrique Pena Nieto will be able to
push major economic reforms through the country's divided
Congress has helped the peso gain more than 7 percent this year.
    "There could be an initial reaction from the market (from
Fitch), but we will need to see how the reforms turn out," said
Rafael Camarena, an analyst at Santander in Mexico City. "There
are really fundamental reforms coming, the tax and energy bills,
and that is where the peso could react," he added.
    Pena Nieto on Wednesday unveiled a project to overhaul the
country's banking laws to speed up the flow of credit to the
small-business sector by making it easier for banks to seize
assets used as collateral. 
    In Brazil, the real  firmed 0.2 percent after
encouraging industrial production numbers from Germany and trade
balance data from China boosted investors' appetite for risk.
    Also supporting gains in the real were expectations of
continued dollar inflows to Brazil. Earlier on Wednesday,
central bank data showed a net $3.5 billion flowed into Brazil
in April, while $735 million entered into the country in the
first three days of May. 
        
    Latin American FX prices at 2100 GMT:
    
 Currencies                         daily %    YTD %
                                     change   change
                            Latest           
 Brazil real                2.0023     0.22     1.88
                                             
 Mexico peso               11.9747     0.38     7.43
                                             
 Chile peso               471.0000    -0.15     1.63
                                             
 Colombia peso           1831.0000    -0.20    -3.55
                                             
 Peru sol                   2.6140     0.00    -2.41
                                             
 Argentina peso             5.2125     0.00    -5.76

 Argentina peso            10.4000    -3.08   -34.81

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
