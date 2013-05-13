FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real up on Petrobras debt issue, Mexico peso slumps
May 13, 2013 / 8:51 PM / in 4 years

RPT-EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real up on Petrobras debt issue, Mexico peso slumps

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Brazil Petrobras raises $11 billion in bonds overseas
    * Brazil real gains 0.8 pct on expected dollar inflows
    * Mexico peso slides 1.2 pct in 3rd day of losses

    RIO DE JANEIRO, May 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's real gained on
Monday after a record overseas debt issue by Brazilian oil firm
Petrobras increased expectations of future dollar inflows, but
Mexico's peso weakened as investors remained worried about
further interest rate cuts.
    The real  rose 0.8 percent after two consecutive
sessions of losses as state-controlled Petroleo Brasileiro SA,
or Petrobras, raised $11 billion with a sale of bonds
maturing in three to 30 years. 
    The deal, which followed a $750 million bond sale by Brazil
last week, was a sign that investors are hungry for debt of
high-rated emerging market issuers, which should encourage other
companies to follow with additional debt offers.
    "We've seen more dollar inflows today as investors expect
(additional) issuance," said Luiz Fernando Genova, a trader with
Daycoval Bank in Sao Paulo.
    In Mexico, however, the peso slid for a third
consecutive session as investors, facing a growing likelihood of
additional interest rate cuts by the central bank this year,
continued to pocket part of the currency's recent gains.
    The peso last traded at 12.165 per dollar, 1.2 percent
weaker on the day. It still holds gains of nearly 6 percent so
far in the year, which makes it the best-performing among the
most traded Latin American currencies.
            
    Latin American FX prices at 2035 GMT:
    
 Currencies                         daily %    YTD %
                                     change   change
                            Latest           
 Brazil real                2.0086     0.76     1.64
                                             
 Mexico peso               12.1650    -1.17     5.75
                                             
 Chile peso               476.4000    -0.57     0.48
                                             
 Colombia peso             holiday    n/a      n/a
                                             
 Peru sol                   2.5990     0.08    -1.85
                                             
 Argentina peso             5.2300     0.00    -6.07

 Argentina peso             9.9800     4.71   -32.06

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
