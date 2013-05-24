EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX drops as data adds to fear of Fed withdrawal

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 24 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies fell on Friday as strong U.S. manufacturing data added to fears of a possible tapering of U.S. stimulus, which provide a steady source of dollars seeking higher returns in emerging markets. Expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon reduce or even shut down its bond-buying program increased after a report showed orders for U.S. manufactured goods rose more than expected in April. Fears that investors' appetite for risk assets could falter once the Fed cuts back on stimulus have been weighing on emerging market currencies for the past two weeks. * The Brazilian real weakened 0.2 percent to 2.0484 per dollar. Losses were contained as investors wondered at which level the central bank would act to stop further currency losses that could fuel inflation. * The Mexican peso slid half a percentage point to 12.4570 per dollar. The currency has displayed increased volatility as fears of diminished Fed stimulus are partly offset by signs of improvement in the economy of the United States, Mexico's main trading partner. * The Chilean peso dropped 0.2 percent to 488.20 per greenback one day after hitting a 10-month intraday low of 491.80 per dollar. Latin American FX prices at 1415 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.0484 -0.19 -0.41 Mexico peso 12.4570 -0.54 3.27 Chile peso 488.2000 -0.25 -1.95 Colombia peso 1866.8000 -0.04 -5.40 Peru sol 2.6670 -0.11 -4.35 Argentina peso 5.2650 0.00 -6.70 Argentina peso 8.7500 0.57 -22.51