EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX drops as data adds to fear of Fed withdrawal
May 24, 2013 / 2:36 PM / in 4 years

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX drops as data adds to fear of Fed withdrawal

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 24 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies
fell on Friday as strong U.S. manufacturing data added to fears
of a possible tapering of U.S. stimulus, which provide a steady
source of dollars seeking higher returns in emerging markets. 
    Expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon reduce
or even shut down its bond-buying program increased after a
report showed orders for U.S. manufactured goods rose more than
expected in April. 
    Fears that investors' appetite for risk assets could falter
once the Fed cuts back on stimulus have been weighing on
emerging market currencies for the past two weeks.
    * The Brazilian real  weakened 0.2 percent to
2.0484 per dollar. Losses were contained as investors wondered
at which level the central bank would act to stop further
currency losses that could fuel inflation.
    * The Mexican peso slid half a percentage point to
12.4570 per dollar. The currency has displayed increased
volatility as fears of diminished Fed stimulus are partly offset
by signs of improvement in the economy of the United States,
Mexico's main trading partner.
    * The Chilean peso dropped 0.2 percent to 488.20
per greenback one day after hitting a 10-month intraday low of
491.80 per dollar.

 
    Latin American FX prices at 1415 GMT:
    
 Currencies                         daily %    YTD %
                                     change   change
                            Latest           
 Brazil real                2.0484    -0.19    -0.41
                                             
 Mexico peso               12.4570    -0.54     3.27
                                             
 Chile peso               488.2000    -0.25    -1.95
                                             
 Colombia peso           1866.8000    -0.04    -5.40
                                             
 Peru sol                   2.6670    -0.11    -4.35
                                             
 Argentina peso             5.2650     0.00    -6.70

 Argentina peso             8.7500     0.57   -22.51

