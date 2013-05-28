FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX dips as U.S. data stokes fear of Fed pullback
May 28, 2013 / 3:56 PM / 4 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX dips as U.S. data stokes fear of Fed pullback

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 28 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies
edged lower on Tuesday after a surprising jump in U.S. consumer
confidence supported the case for an early withdrawal of U.S.
stimulus measures, a move that could reduce investors' appetite
for high-yielding assets.
    Brazil's real weakened past 2.06 per dollar for the first
time since late December as data showed U.S. consumer confidence
strengthened in May to the highest level in more than five
years. 
    Latin American currencies have posted losses over the past
two weeks on concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon cut
back on stimulus measures that have provided a steady source of
dollars seeking higher returns in emerging markets.
    * The Brazilian real  lost half a percentage
point to 2.0668 per dollar, its weakest intraday level since
Dec. 26.
    * Investors in the real feared Brazil's central bank could
soon act in the foreign exchange market to prevent a sharper
currency depreciation that could add to inflation pressures, but
analysts said an intervention is unlikely to come before
policymakers decide on Brazil's base interest rate on Wednesday.
    * Jaime Ferreira, a manager at the currency desk of Intercam
brokerage in Sao Paulo, said of the outlook for the real: "If we
see a large interest rate hike tomorrow, that will result in a
stronger currency as it improves the outlook for capital
inflows." 
    * Brazil's domestic yield curve mostly prices in a
50-basis-point hike in the country's Selic rate,
which currently stands at 7.50 percent. But many economists
estimate the rate will go up by a more modest 25 basis points,
according to a Reuters poll. 
    * Mexico's peso dropped 0.4 percent to 12.5120 per
dollar, nearing a more than two-month low it hit last week.
    * Chile's peso dipped 0.1 percent to 490.50 per
dollar, on track to close at its weakest level in over 10
months, with traders citing continued demand for dollars in the
local market. 

    
    Latin American FX prices at 1545 GMT:
    
 Currencies                         daily %    YTD %
                                     change   change
                            Latest           
 Brazil real                2.0668    -0.54    -1.30
                                             
 Mexico peso               12.5120    -0.40     2.81
                                             
 Chile peso               490.5000    -0.10    -2.41
                                             
 Colombia peso           1896.3000    -0.91    -6.87
                                             
 Peru sol                   2.6780     0.00    -4.74
                                             
 Argentina peso             5.2700    -0.05    -6.78

 Argentina peso             8.8300     1.13   -23.22

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
