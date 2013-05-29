FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Real drops to 6-month low, Mexico peso to 11-week low
#Market News
May 29, 2013 / 10:06 PM / in 4 years

EMERGING MARKETS-Real drops to 6-month low, Mexico peso to 11-week low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 29 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real
slumped to a near six-month low on Wednesday after Finance
Minister Guido Mantega said he saw no need for government
intervention in the exchange rate, while continued fears of a
tapering in U.S. stimulus measures drove the Mexican peso to an
11 week-low.
    Latin American currencies have posted losses over the past
two weeks on concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon cut
back on stimulus measures that have provided a steady source of
dollars seeking higher returns in emerging markets.
    * The Brazilian real  lost 1.9 percent to 2.1126
per dollar, its weakest level since early December, after
Mantega said the government is not worried about a weaker real
as the currency is not a tool to fight inflation.
  
    * The real's slide defied expectations that the central
bank, worried about inflation pass-through, would intervene to
prevent the currency from sliding past 2.1 per greenback.
    * The Mexican peso fell as much as 12.7452 per
dollar, its weakest since March 8.
    * The cost of dollars in Mexican pesos shot up through its
200-day moving average for the first time since last November.
The break of the key measure could tempt in bargain hunters who
think a recent slump has gone too far, or it could bode for
deeper losses ahead.
    * The Colombian peso rose 0.3 percent to 1,892.40
per dollar, in a technical rebound from recent losses.  

    Latin American FX prices at 2150 GMT:
    
 Currencies                         daily %    YTD %
                                     change   change
                            Latest           
 Brazil real                2.1126    -1.86    -3.44
                                             
 Mexico peso               12.6460    -0.11     1.73
                                             
 Chile peso               490.0000     0.29    -2.31
                                             
 Colombia peso           1892.4000     0.32    -6.68
                                             
 Peru sol                   2.7000    -0.70    -5.52
                                             
 Argentina peso             5.2750    -0.05    -6.87

 Argentina peso             8.8300     0.57   -23.22

