FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies dip on China data, US uncertainty
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 10, 2013 / 6:31 PM / in 4 years

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies dip on China data, US uncertainty

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Alexandra Alper
    MEXICO CITY, June 10 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies
slid on Monday as weak data out of China dampened the global
growth outlook and investors continued to be concerned about a
possible scaling back of U.S. Federal Reserve stimulus. 
    Data over the weekend showed that Chinese imports dropped in
May and that the annual growth rate of exports was the lowest in
almost a year, fueling fears that the country's economic growth
will fall further in the second quarter. 
    Investors also remained cautious after Friday's U.S. jobs
data showed a modest pick-up in hiring and an increase in the
unemployment rate, numbers that failed to provide clear insight
into whether the Federal Reserve might begin tapering stimulus.
 
    Mexico's peso took some of the heat, falling more than 1
percent before paring losses to trade down 0.67 percent at
12.8565 per dollar.  
    "Mexico ... is leading the Latin America currency universe
to the downside," Enrique Alvarez, an analyst at IDEAglobal,
said. "It has been over-reacting to anything that comes out of
the U.S. on the Fed side."
    The United States is Mexico's largest trading partner and
receives some 80 percent of the country's exports.
    The Brazilian real weakened 0.64 percent to trade at 2.1454,
despite two central bank interventions aimed at strengthening
the currency. {ID:nE5N0CX00M]
    The bank sold about $2.12 billion in currency swap contracts
on Monday, aimed at boosting the real, which is down nearly 5
percent this year. 
    "I don't see a lot of real (currency) appreciation going
forward and the simple reason is that all these mixed messages
from the central bank have foreign investors guessing," said
Alvarez, who cited Brazil's attractive interest rates and recent
decision to remove a tax on foreign investments in local bonds.
    "Politics ... (is) serving as a very large barrier to entry
at this point in time," he said. 
    The Brazilian central bank has come under fire in the past
for keeping interest rates low to stimulate the economy despite
a spike in prices. Although the bank surprised investors last
month with an aggressive 50-basis-point rate increase, 
economists say inflation will likely remain high as the
government bolsters spending to keep the economy afloat. 

     Latin American FX prices at 1815 GMT:
    
 Currencies                     daily   YTD %
                                    %  change
                               change  
                       Latest          
 Brazil real           2.1454   -0.64    -4.9
                                       
 Mexico peso          12.8565   -0.67    0.06
                                       
 Chile peso           503.600   -0.42   -4.94
                            0          
 Colombia peso            n/a   n/a     n/a
                                       
 Peru sol              2.7540   -1.09   -7.37
                                       
 Argentina peso        5.3050   -0.09   -7.40

 Argentina peso        8.5200    0.35  -20.42

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.