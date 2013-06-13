EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso rises most in nearly 2 years

By Natalia Cacioli and Alexandra Alper MEXICO CITY, June 13 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso rose to its highest level in nearly 21 months on Thursday after positive U.S. economic data fueled optimism about global growth, while the Brazilian real firmed on the government's decision to remove a tax on foreign-exchange derivatives. Data on Thursday showed U.S. retail sales rose more than expected in May and first-time applications for unemployment benefits fell last week, signs of economic resilience in Mexico's No. 1 trading partner. Mexico's peso, which has fallen more than 4.5 percent since early May, firmed 2.50 percent to trade at 12.6199 per dollar on Thursday, its biggest one-day rise since September 2011, as investor worries about an imminent cut in U.S. monetary stimulus turned a corner. "The market has somehow priced in that the reduction in the United States liquidity injection could have a smaller effect on global liquidity," said Ociel Hernandez, chief fixed income and currency strategist for BBVA Bancomer in Mexico. The U.S. dollar has been rising around the world on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank will rein in its $85 billion dollar monthly asset-buying scheme over signs the U.S. economy is improving. Meanwhile, Brazil's real strengthened 0.97 percent to 2.1325 per dollar, after the government scrapped a tax on foreign-exchange derivatives late on Wednesday, the latest move to lift capital controls and bolster the currency. The currency's rise "is related to the measure yesterday, but a more intense appreciation movement of the real doesn't depend solely on that measure," said Jankiel Santos, chief economist at Espirito Santo Investment Bank. He added that the real would only gain appreciation momentum if the international scenario improves. Brazil has been waging a battle to keep the real from weakening too much, with the central bank selling billions in currency swap contracts designed to boost the real, and a recent decision to remove a tax on foreign investments in local bonds. Worries about Brazil's deteriorating economy have weighed on the currency, with Standard & Poor's credit rating agency last week revising Brazil's sovereign rating outlook from "stable" to "negative." Latin American FX prices at 22:49 GMT: Currencies daily YTD % % change change Latest Brazil real 2.1325 0.97 -4.34 Mexico peso 12.6199 2.50 1.94 Chile peso 495.000 0.77 -3.29 0 Colombia peso 1892.10 0.31 -6.66 00 Peru sol 2.7300 0.07 -6.56 Argentina peso 5.3250 -0.09 -7.75 Argentina peso 8.5200 0.35 -20.42