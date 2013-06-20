EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies fall on Fed, China concerns

By Walter Brandimarte RIO DE JANEIRO, June 20 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies dropped sharply on Thursday as markets continued to reel from the U.S. Federal Reserve saying on Wednesday that it may scale back its stimulus measures. Economic data on Thursday showing Chinese factory activity fell to a nine-month low in June added to the sense of global unease as investors feared emerging market countries will also suffer from falling demand and prices for their commodities exports. The selling in currencies on Thursday extended Wednesday's losses as investors continued to digest the implications of the Fed's actions, which could reduce global liquidity. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said the bank's stimulus program, which for years has been providing a steady source of dollars seeking higher returns in emerging markets, will likely be reduced this year and finished by mid-2014. * Brazil's real lost more than 2 percent to hit an intraday low of 2.275 per dollar, its weakest level in more than four years. The currency has lost nearly 12 percent since the beginning of May, complicating government efforts to rein in inflation. * Brazil's central bank intervened heavily in the market but was unable to prop up the currency. Policymakers initially sold traditional currency swaps, which offer protection against possible additional losses in the real. In the afternoon, they offered to sell greenbacks directly on the spot market with repurchase agreement, in a strategy to provide temporary dollar liquidity to the market. * Mexico's peso slid more than 1 percent to as much as 13.457, its weakest level since August 2012, leaving investors on watch for a possible central bank intervention. * Chile's peso ended 2.8 percent lower at 513.90 per dollar, its weakest level since the beginning of June 2012. * Colombia's peso slumped 2.3 percent, its largest single-day loss since December 2010, increasing losses in the year-to-date to nearly 9 percent. Latin American FX prices at 1910 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.2616 -1.85 -9.80 Mexico peso 13.3800 -1.27 -3.86 Chile peso 513.9000 -2.80 -6.85 Colombia peso 1939.7200 -2.25 -8.96 Peru sol 2.7900 -1.72 -8.57 Argentina peso 5.3475 -0.09 -8.13 Argentina peso 8.5200 0.35 -20.42