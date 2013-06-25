FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies gain as cenbankers stem Fed, China fears
June 25, 2013 / 9:27 PM / in 4 years

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies gain as cenbankers stem Fed, China fears

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 25 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies firmed on
Tuesday, with the Brazilian real rising for a third consecutive session as fears
of a liquidity crunch in China and the expected winding down of U.S. stimulus
measures.
    Concerns that China's policymakers would be too aggressive when curbing
domestic credit growth have been scaring off investors who worry such a move may
trigger a banking crisis in the world's second largest economy, which is the
largest consumer of Latin America's commodities exports.
    On Tuesday, however, Chinese policymakers pledged to go easy when tightening
bank liquidity, and to even provide cash to any banks facing temporary
shortages.  
    Fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve is preparing to cut back on stimulus
also diminished after some of the world's top central bankers tried to counter
last week's remarks by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, who suggested the U.S. central
bank might start reducing its bond buying later this year and possibly end it by
mid-2014. 
    "There come the firefighters," said Waldier Kiel, an economist with H.
Commcor brokerage in Sao Paulo, referring to policymakers' attempts to calm
global markets.
    Investors, however, remain sensitive to any hint at or prospect of
withdrawal of the Fed's monetary stimulus.
    Latin American currencies trimmed gains after a string of economic data
suggested the U.S. economy was gaining momentum, which could support the case
for an early stimulus withdrawal by the Fed.     
    * Brazil's real  closed 0.7 percent stronger, supported by a
central bank auction of traditional currency swaps early on Tuesday.
 
    * Mexico's peso rose 0.4 percent to 13.232 per dollar, after touching
a 10-month low of 13.365 per greenback on Thursday.  
    * Chile's peso jumped 0.95 percent to 507.20 per dollar, its
strongest level in almost a week.   

    Latin American FX prices at 2100 GMT: 
    
 Currencies                 Latest    Daily  YTD pct
                                        pct   change
                                     change  
 Brazil real                2.2113     0.67    -7.75
                                             
 Mexico peso               13.2300     0.42    -2.76
                                             
 Chile peso               507.2000     0.95    -5.62
                                             
 Colombia peso           1925.0000     0.83    -8.26
                                             
 Peru sol                   2.7830    -0.04    -8.34
                                             
 Argentina peso             5.3600     0.05    -8.35

 Argentina peso             8.0800    -0.37   -16.09

