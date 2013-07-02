FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real hit by weak data, Mexico peso slumps
#Market News
July 2, 2013 / 9:31 PM / in 4 years

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real hit by weak data, Mexico peso slumps

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's real sank on
Tuesday after weak industrial output data deepened worries about
slack growth in Latin America's top economy, while concerns
about a withdrawal of U.S. stimulus measures hit Mexico's peso.
    Fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon cut back on its
stimulus program, which for years has supported the appetite for
emerging-market currencies, were on the rise as some investors
speculated that Friday's key U.S. non-farm payrolls data would
come in stronger than expected.
    * Brazil's real  shed 0.85 percent against the
dollar, hurt by data showing domestic industrial production
slumped twice as much as expected in May, adding to fears that
Brazil was headed to a third year of subpar economic growth.
 
    * The real is slumping back near a more than 4-year low it
hit last month.
    * Brazil's poor industry data also drove yields on
interest-rate futures lower as it made it more
difficult for the central bank to aggressively increase interest
rates to fight rising inflation.  
    * Mexico's peso MXN=D2> shed nearly 0.8 percent,
pulling back after gaining more than 2.5 percent in the previous
five sessions.  
    * The Mexican currency's recent gains had pushed the cost of
dollars in pesos below the psychological 13-per-dollar level in
the previous two sessions, but the currency weakened back to
trade around 13.05 per dollar on Tuesday.
    * Mexico's peso slumped past the 13 per dollar level last
month on concerns that investors could pull out of Mexico if the
Fed begins to withdraw stimulus measures.

    Latin American FX prices at 2115 GMT:  

 Currencies                             daily %     YTD %
                                         change    change
                               Latest            
 Brazil real                   2.2495     -0.85     -9.31
                                                 
 Mexico peso                  13.0500     -0.78     -1.42
                                                 
 Chile peso                  502.4000      0.30     -4.72
                                                 
 Colombia peso              1914.1500      0.45     -7.74
                                                 
 Peru sol                      2.7830     -0.04     -8.34
                                                 
 Argentina peso                5.3925     -0.05     -8.90

 Argentina peso                7.8800      1.27    -13.96

