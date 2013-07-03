EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real drops to over 4-year low, Mexico peso up

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's currency sank on Wednesday to its weakest level in over four years as local economic concerns weighed, while the Mexican peso tracked Wall Street higher. Trading volumes were thin, exacerbating currency moves, as many U.S. investors left early for the Independence Day holiday on Thursday. * Brazil's real dropped 0.8 percent to 2.2678 per dollar, its weakest level since April 2009, as disappointment over the country's economic performance continued to deter investors from Brazilian assets. * The recent selloff in Brazil's currency, which has lost about 10 percent so far this year, risks deepening further as the United States scales back economic stimulus, a Reuters poll showed. * Mexico's peso gained 0.5 percent, crossing the psychological 13-per-dollar level, as investors were encouraged by a modest gain on Wall Street. * The Mexican currency's recent gains had pushed the cost of dollars in pesos below 13 in the previous two sessions, but the currency weakened to trade around 13.05 per dollar on Tuesday. Latin American FX prices at 2000 GMT: Currencies Daily YTD pct pct change Latest change Brazil real 2.2678 -0.81 -10.04 Mexico peso 12.9800 0.53 -0.89 Chile peso 503.1000 -0.14 -4.85 Colombia peso 1915.0000 -0.04 -7.78 Peru sol 2.7830 0.00 -8.34 Argentina peso 5.3975 -0.05 -8.99 Argentina peso 7.9000 0.38 -14.18