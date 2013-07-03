FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real drops to over 4-year low, Mexico peso up
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 3, 2013 / 8:36 PM / 4 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real drops to over 4-year low, Mexico peso up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's currency sank on
Wednesday to its weakest level in over four years as local
economic concerns weighed, while the Mexican peso tracked Wall
Street higher.
    Trading volumes were thin, exacerbating currency moves, as
many U.S. investors left early for the Independence Day holiday
on Thursday.
    * Brazil's real  dropped 0.8 percent to 2.2678
per dollar, its weakest level since April 2009, as
disappointment over the country's economic performance continued
to deter investors from Brazilian assets.
    * The recent selloff in Brazil's currency, which has lost
about 10 percent so far this year, risks deepening further as
the United States scales back economic stimulus, a Reuters poll
showed. 
    * Mexico's peso  gained 0.5 percent, crossing
the psychological 13-per-dollar level, as investors were
encouraged by a modest gain on Wall Street.  
    * The Mexican currency's recent gains had pushed the cost of
dollars in pesos below 13 in the previous two sessions, but the
currency weakened to trade around 13.05 per dollar on Tuesday.

    Latin American FX prices at 2000 GMT:  
    
 Currencies                           Daily  YTD pct
                                        pct   change
                            Latest   change  
 Brazil real                2.2678    -0.81   -10.04
                                             
 Mexico peso               12.9800     0.53    -0.89
                                             
 Chile peso               503.1000    -0.14    -4.85
                                             
 Colombia peso           1915.0000    -0.04    -7.78
                                             
 Peru sol                   2.7830     0.00    -8.34
                                             
 Argentina peso             5.3975    -0.05    -8.99

 Argentina peso             7.9000     0.38   -14.18

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.