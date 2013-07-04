EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies firm on ECB stimulus commitment

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 4 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies gained on Thursday after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi supported appetite for risk assets by saying the bank's interest rates will remain at record lows for an extended period. The remarks by Draghi, who did not rule out further rate cuts, helped offset concerns about a possible withdrawal of stimulus measures by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Trading was slow, however, as many foreign investors were absent due to the U.S. Independence Day holiday. Anxiety about key U.S. non-farm payrolls data on Friday also made investors more cautious. The U.S. jobs data is crucial for the Fed to decide on the timing of its stimulus exit. * Brazil's real firmed 0.5 percent to 2.2567 per dollar, after closing on Wednesday at its weakest level since April 2009. * Also supporting the real was a central bank decision to remove restrictions to export financing operations, a measure that analysts said could marginally increase the inflow of dollars to the country. * Mexico's peso gained 0.4 percent to 12.889 per dollar, its strongest level in at least two weeks. Latin American FX prices at 1505 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.2656 0.10 -9.96 Mexico peso 12.8945 0.40 -0.23 Chile peso 500.9000 0.44 -4.43 Peru sol 2.7830 0.00 -8.34 Argentina peso 5.3975 -0.05 -8.99 Argentina peso 7.9000 0.38 -14.18