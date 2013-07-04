EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real rebounds from over 4-year low, peso firms

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's real bounced back from a more than four-year low on Thursday and Mexico's peso hit a two-week intraday high, but concerns about less U.S. monetary stimulus will likely keep pressure on Latin American assets. The region's currencies gained after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi said the ECB's interest rates will remain at record lows for an extended period. Draghi's comments helped offset concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve could cut back on its bond purchases this year. Near-zero interest rates in developed economies have helped drive demand for riskier assets such as emerging-market currencies. Trading volume was low since many foreign investors were absent due to the U.S. Independence Day holiday. U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due on Friday will be crucial for gauging whether the Fed could move later this year to pull back on its stimulus measures. Strong data could deepen bets that less-relaxed U.S. policy may draw emerging-market investors back to developed markets. * Brazil's real firmed 0.52 percent to 2.2485 per dollar, after closing on Wednesday at its weakest level since April 2009. * Also supporting the real was a central bank decision to remove restrictions to export financing operations, a measure that analysts said could marginally increase the inflow of dollars to the country. * Mexico's peso gained 0.16 percent to 12.9250 per dollar. * The peso hit an intraday high of 12.8280 per dollar, its strongest since June 19, but the currency then retreated past the 12.90 level. Latin American FX prices at 2130 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.2485 0.52 -9.57 Mexico peso 12.9125 0.26 -0.37 Chile peso 502.3000 0.16 -4.70 Peru sol 2.7830 0.00 -8.34 Argentina peso 5.4025 -0.05 -9.07 Argentina peso 7.9300 0.25 -14.50