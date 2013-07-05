FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies drop as U.S. data fans Fed fears
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 5, 2013 / 1:25 PM / 4 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies drop as U.S. data fans Fed fears

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 5 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies
weakened on Friday after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data
increased bets on an early withdrawal of U.S. stimulus measures,
boosting the value of the dollar globally.
    Fears that the Federal Reserve is about to cut back on its
stimulus measures have rocked emerging market currencies in the
past several weeks, contributing to year-to-date losses of about
10 percent in the Brazilian real and of more than 5 percent in
the Chilean peso.
    Friday's nonfarm payrolls data, which showed U.S. job
creation was stronger than expected in June and higher than
initially reported in prior months, fueled bets that the Fed
will soon taper its bond-buying program, which for years has
provided a steady source of dollars seeking higher returns in
emerging markets. 
    * Brazil's real  declined 0.5 percent, its
losses cushioned by a central bank sale of traditional currency
swaps, derivative contracts that emulate an injection of dollars
in the futures market. 
    * Mexico's peso  led losses in Latin America,
sliding 1 percent and crossing the psychologically relevant
level of 13 units per dollar.
    * Chile's peso followed suit, dropping 0.9 percent
as the price of copper, the country's main export product, fell
over 2 percent on the London Metal Exchange. 

    Latin American FX prices at 1317 GMT:
    
 Currencies                         daily %    YTD %
                                     change   change
                            Latest           
 Brazil real                2.2676    -0.51   -10.04
                                             
 Mexico peso               13.0550    -1.12    -1.46
                                             
 Chile peso               507.0000    -0.93    -5.58
                                             
 Colombia peso           1926.3500    -0.59    -8.32
                                             
 Peru sol                   2.7830     0.00    -8.34
                                             
 Argentina peso             5.4025     0.05    -9.07

 Argentina peso             7.9300     0.25   -14.50

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.