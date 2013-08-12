EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies weaken on Fed anxiety

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies weakened on Monday as investors were cautious before a series of U.S. economic data this week that could show the economy is gaining enough strength to survive with less monetary stimulus. The data, including Tuesday's retail sales reading, will be crucial for investors to determine whether the U.S. Federal Reserve may scale back, perhaps as early as next month, a bond-buying program that has fueled appetite for risk assets in emerging markets. * The Mexican peso rose as much as 0.55 percent early in the session as President Enrique Pena Nieto proposed a sweeping energy reform that could attract sizable foreign investment in the country, but later erased its gains. * The Mexican currency later traded 0.5 percent weaker at 12.6840 per dollar, in line with its Latin American peers. * The Brazilian real dropped 0.5 percent to 2.2830 per greenback, leaving investors on watch for possible central bank intervention. * Brazil's central bank last week sold traditional currency swaps, its instrument of choice for propping up the real, even when the currency was already strengthening against the dollar. "Considering the central bank's latest interventions, I believe it is trying to prop up the real to fight inflation," said Jaime Ferreira, manager of the currency desk at Intercam brokerage in Sao Paulo. * The Chilean peso was little changed at 507.00 per dollar, in line with the performance of prices of copper , the country's main export product. Latin American FX prices at 1442 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.2830 -0.46 -10.64 Mexico peso 12.6840 -0.50 1.42 Chile peso 507.0000 -0.06 -5.58 Colombia peso 1876.9000 -0.20 -5.91 Peru sol 2.7970 -0.07 -8.80 Argentina peso 5.5500 -0.14 -11.49 Argentina peso 8.7000 1.38 -22.07