EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil, Mexico currencies slide on Fed fears
#Market News
August 15, 2013

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil, Mexico currencies slide on Fed fears

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies
weakened on Thursday on growing fears the U.S. Federal Reserve
is about to cut back on stimulus measures that have long
supported appetite for emerging market assets.
    The Brazilian real hit its weakest level in more than four
years while the Mexican peso dropped to a two-week low after
data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for
jobless benefits fell to a near six-year low last week, while
consumer prices rose broadly in July. 
    After the data was released, analysts said it was no longer
a matter of whether the Fed would taper its stimulus program in
September, but by how much.  
    * The Brazilian real  dropped to as low as
2.3509 per dollar, its weakest since early March 2009. It later
traded at 2.3390, 0.6 percent weaker for the day.
    * The real weakened even as the central bank sold
traditional currency swaps, derivative contracts designed to
support the currency. The bank sold all the 40,000 contracts
offered at an auction, with maturity dates set for Dec. 2, 2013,
and April 1, 2014.
    * Traders said the real is poised to weaken further towards
the level of 2.4 per dollar, unless the central bank steps up
its intervention measures, possibly with the sale of dollars on
the spot market. 
    * The Mexican peso slid 0.7 percent to 12.8205 per
dollar, after hitting a two-week low of 12.8992 per greenback.

    Latin American FX prices at 1800 GMT:
    
 Currencies                         daily %    YTD %
                                     change   change
                            Latest           
 Brazil real                2.3390    -0.64   -12.78
                                             
 Mexico peso               12.8205    -0.72     0.34
                                             
 Chile peso                holiday      n/a    -5.77
                                             
 Colombia peso           1900.5300    -0.55    -7.08
                                             
 Peru sol                   2.7980    -0.07    -8.83
                                             
 Argentina peso             5.5775    -0.18   -11.92

 Argentina peso             8.9200     0.22   -23.99

