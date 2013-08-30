FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real, Mexico peso slide on Syria, Fed fears
August 30, 2013 / 7:40 PM / 4 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real, Mexico peso slide on Syria, Fed fears

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The currencies of Brazil and
Mexico sagged on Friday on fears of a possible military strike
in Syria and uncertainty regarding the future of U.S. stimulus
measures.
    Investors avoided big bets in emerging-market assets as
geopolitical tensions grew before a long holiday weekend in the
United States, with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry making a
forceful case for a limited military action against Syria.
 
    U.S. President Barack Obama later reiterated the United
States is looking at a "limited" military action, not an
"open-ended" commitment against Syria, which he accused of using
chemical weapons and threatening U.S. national security
interests. 
    Uncertainty about the timing of an expected reduction in
U.S. bond purchases - a stimulus program that for years has
supported global appetite for risk - continued to weigh on
emerging market currencies in general.
    The Mexican peso dipped 0.1 percent to 13.3620 per
dollar while the Chilean peso ended little changed at
510.10 per dollar. 
    In Brazil, a thin market exacerbated currency swings,
driving the real  more than 1 percent lower in the
afternoon. 
    The real later trimmed losses, falling about 0.5 percent to
2.3809 per greenback, supported by a series of central bank
auctions in the spot and futures markets that are part of an
intervention program worth $60 billion announced last Thursday.
    "The FX intervention measures announced last week seem to be
sufficient in the near-term to offer consistent FX hedge and
deter against aggressive short positions on the Brazilian real,"
Siobhan Morden, head of Latin America strategy at Jefferies,
wrote in a research note.  
    As part of their official schedule, Brazilian policymakers
sold an unspecified amount of dollars on the spot market with
repurchase date set for April 2. They also sold 30,000
traditional currency swaps, derivatives designed to support the
real, which were not part of their Friday intervention schedule.
    On Monday, the central bank will offer another 30,000 swaps
- 10,000 contracts expiring on Dec 2, which are part of their
regular intervention schedule, plus an additional 20,000 swaps
maturing in March 2.

    Latin American FX prices at 1930 GMT:
    
 Currencies                           Daily  YTD pct
                                        pct   change
                            Latest   change  
 Brazil real                2.3809    -0.48   -14.32
                                             
 Mexico peso               13.3620    -0.09    -3.73
                                             
 Chile peso               510.1000     0.08    -6.16
                                             
 Colombia peso          1,932.8500     0.42    -8.63
                                             
 Peru sol                   2.8070    -0.18    -9.12
                                             
 Argentina peso             5.6700    -0.13   -13.36

 Argentina peso             9.2500     2.70   -26.70

