EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX supported by hopes of longer U.S. stimulus
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
#Market News
November 6, 2013 / 7:41 PM / 4 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX supported by hopes of longer U.S. stimulus

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies
were steady to stronger on Wednesday as hopes that U.S. stimulus
could remain in place for longer were boosted by remarks from a
Fed policymaker and research papers from the bank's top
economists.
    The region's currencies had slumped on Tuesday, with the
Brazilian real hitting a two-month low, as investors feared
upcoming U.S. economic data would encourage the Fed to soon
start winding down its massive bond-buying program, which for
years has supported appetite for emerging-market assets.
    On Wednesday, however, investors seemed more focused on
comments made by John Williams, president of the San Francisco
Federal Reserve Bank, who said late on Tuesday the Fed should
wait for stronger evidence of economic momentum before pulling
back on its stimulus. 
    Adding to speculation about a more dovish Fed, two of its
top staff economists made the case in new research papers for
more aggressive action by the U.S. central bank to drive down
unemployment. 

    * The Brazilian real  gained 0.3 percent after
slumping 2 percent on Tuesday, but local investors remained
jittery about a recent deterioration in the country's fiscal
performance that had caused the real to suffer the most among
Latin American currencies in the previous session.
    * Also contributing to the real's recovery was speculation
that the central bank could step up its market intervention by
offering to roll over currency swaps that mature in the
beginning of December.
    * The Mexican peso was little changed at 13.1540 per
dollar after dropping more than 1 percent on Tuesday to its
weakest level since Oct. 10. 
    * The Mexican currency is set to easily outperform the real
over the next 12 months as investors remain optimistic about
prospects for reforms in the long term, a Reuters poll showed.
 

    Latin America FX prices at 2020 GMT:
    
 Currencies                         daily %    YTD %
                                     change   change
                            Latest           
 Brazil real                2.2820     0.29   -10.60
                                             
 Mexico peso               13.1540     0.05    -2.20
                                             
 Chile peso               515.1000     0.12    -7.07
                                             
 Colombia peso           1918.3000     0.17    -7.94
                                             
 Peru sol                   2.7890     0.11    -8.53
                                             
 Argentina peso             5.9525    -0.17   -17.47

 Argentina peso             9.7900     0.92   -30.75

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
