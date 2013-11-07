EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies zigzag on ECB rate cut, US data

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies had a choppy session on Thursday as a surprise interest-rate cut by the European Central Bank initially sent them higher, before stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data poured cold water on the rally. The ECB cut its main refinancing rate to a record low of 0.25 percent, fueling investors' appetite for risk around the globe. Investors turned more cautious less than an hour later, however, after stronger-than-expected U.S. gross domestic product data for the third quarter added to fears of an early stimulus withdrawal by the Federal Reserve. d Markets are likely to remain cautious before the release of Friday's non-farm payroll report in the United States, which will be key to determine the future of the Fed's stimulus program. "We've been following U.S. data over the past few days and maybe Friday will be the most important day, with the jobs data providing some clarity about the timing of Fed tapering," said Glauber Romano, a trader with Intercam brokerage in Sao Paulo. * The Brazilian real last traded at 2.2855 per dollar, 0.15 percent weaker for the day, after gaining to as much as 2.2710 and dropping to as much as 2.2930 earlier. * The Mexican peso was 0.3 percent stronger at 13.1395 per dollar, shedding part of its nearly 0.7 gain earlier in the session. * The Mexican currency is set to easily outperform the real over the next 12 months as investors remain optimistic about prospects for reforms in the long term, a Reuters poll showed. Latin America FX prices at 1506 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.2855 -0.15 -10.74 Mexico peso 13.1395 0.31 -2.10 Chile peso 515.7000 -0.12 -7.17 Colombia peso 1924.3000 -0.31 -8.23 Peru sol 2.7870 0.11 -8.47 Argentina peso 5.9350 0.34 -17.23 Argentina peso 9.8100 0.20 -30.89