EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies sell off on strong U.S. jobs data
November 8, 2013 / 2:00 PM / 4 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies sell off on strong U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies
weakened sharply on Friday after a much stronger-than-expected
U.S. jobs report fueled bets the Federal Reserve may start
cutting back on its stimulus program later this year.
    The Brazilian real fell to 2.33 per dollar for the first
time in more than two months after the U.S. Labor Department
said employers added 204,000 new jobs to their payrolls in
October, way more than the 125,000 new posts expected by
economists. 
    The Fed has said it will begin to roll back its $85
billion-per-month bond purchases, which for years have supported
investor appetite for emerging market assets, once the U.S.
economy and labor market pick up.  
    * The Brazilian real  weakened more than 1.3
percent to 2.3358 per dollar, its weakest level since early
September. The currency is down more than 12 percent this year.
    * Traders speculated that the Brazilian central bank, in an
attempt to cushion the real's losses and avoid inflation
pass-through, could step up its market intervention by offering
to roll over currency swaps that mature in the beginning of
December. 
    * The Mexican peso fell 0.7 percent to 13.3205 per
dollar, its lowest in a month. But the currency is down less
than 4 percent this year and is set to easily outperform the
real over the next 12 months as investors remain optimistic
about prospects for reforms in the long term, a Reuters poll
showed. 
    * Mexico's president has been pushing a host of reforms
through Congress designed to beef up growth, from a bid to boost
the country's weak tax take to measures to increase production
at state oil giant Pemex.


    Latin America FX prices at 1347 GMT:
    
 Currencies                         daily %    YTD %
                                     change   change
                            Latest           
 Brazil real                2.3358    -1.28   -12.66
                                             
 Mexico peso               13.3205    -0.70    -3.43
                                             
 Chile peso               518.4000    -0.23    -7.66
                                             
 Colombia peso           1939.0000    -0.53    -8.92
                                             
 Peru sol                   2.7900     0.00    -8.57
                                             
 Argentina peso             5.9475    -0.04   -17.40

 Argentina peso             9.7500     0.82   -30.46

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
