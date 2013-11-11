FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real strengthens as swap rollovers eyed
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 11, 2013 / 12:55 PM / 4 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real strengthens as swap rollovers eyed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's real 
strengthened on Monday after the central bank on Friday said it
would start rolling over currency swaps maturing in December.
    Brazilian policymakers have been regularly selling swaps as
part of a daily intervention program that provides investors
with a hedge against a possible depreciation of the real,
helping reduce demand for dollars on the spot market.
    Details of the rollovers, which begin Tuesday, are due to be
released by the central bank later on Monday, though no specific
time has been set. 
    The real rebounded slightly on Monday, firming to 2.312 per
dollar. Still, the currency has lost 11.8 percent this year.
    Speculation that the central bank could soon start rolling
over the $10.1 billion worth of swaps that expire on Dec. 2 was
growing among traders when the real slid to 2.317 per dollar on
Friday, its weakest level in two months.
    "It's likely the central bank will roll over all the
contracts," said Luciano Rostagno, chief strategist with Banco
Mizuho in Sao Paulo. "We've been seeing pressure on the exchange
rate and it would be prudent to do a full rollover in order to
support the real. The dollar above 2.30 could contribute to
inflation."
    The Mexican peso was little changed at 13.1655. the
currency is down 2.29 percent this year and is set to easily
outperform the real over the next 12 months as investors remain
optimistic about prospects for reforms in the long term, a
Reuters poll showed last week. 

    Latin America FX prices at 1418 GMT:
    
 Currencies                               daily %     YTD %
                                           change    change
                                 Latest            
 Brazil real                     2.3120      0.22    -11.76
                                                   
 Mexico peso                    13.1655     -0.04     -2.29
                                                   
 Chile peso                    518.2000      0.17     -7.62
                                                   
 Colombia peso                        -     -         -
                                                   
 Peru sol                        2.8000     -0.21     -8.89
                                                   
 Argentina peso (interbank)      5.9625     -0.29    -17.61
                                                   
 Argentina peso (parallel)       9.7600      0.31    -30.53

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.