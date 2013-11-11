EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies sink as Fed stimulus eyed

MEXICO CITY, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies slumped on Monday amid bets that improving U.S. data will push the Federal Reserve to soon cut back its monetary stimulus that has driven demand for emerging market assets. Brazil's real sank to its weakest in two months despite the prospect of more intervention from the country's central bank to prop up the currency, while Mexico's peso also slipped, trading just stronger than a low it hit last week. Latin American currencies have slumped in recent months on expectations the Fed will begin to roll back its $85 billion-per-month of bond purchases that had supported investor appetite for emerging market assets in recent years. Strong U.S. jobs data on Friday added to bets that the Fed could cut back stimulus sooner than expected. A Reuters survey last week showed that more U.S. primary dealers now expect the Fed to trim bond purchases before March. * Brazil's real initially strengthened on Monday after the central bank on Friday said it would start rolling over currency swaps maturing in December. Brazilian policymakers have been regularly selling swaps as part of a daily intervention program that provides investors with a hedge against a possible depreciation of the real, helping reduce demand for dollars on the spot market. * Details of the rollovers, which begin Tuesday, are due to be released by the central bank later on Monday, though no specific time has been set. * But gains in the real were short-lived, and the currency closed down 0.54 percent at 2.3296 per dollar, its weakest since Sept. 4. * The Mexican peso shed 0.42 percent to 13.2150 per dollar. * Mexican industrial output slumped in September by the most in nine months, casting doubt on the strength of a nascent recovery in Latin America's No. 2 economy. * The peso currency is down more than 2 percent this year but it is expected to outperform the real over the next 12 months as investors remain optimistic about prospects for economic reforms being pushed through Congress, a Reuters poll showed last week. Latin America FX prices at 2000 GMT: Currencies Daily YTD pct pct change Latest change Brazil real 2.3296 -0.54 -12.43 Mexico peso 13.2150 -0.42 -2.65 Chile peso 521.0000 -0.36 -8.12 Peru sol 2.8000 0.00 -8.89 Argentina peso 5.9700 -0.08 -17.71 Argentina peso 9.7500 0.51 -30.46