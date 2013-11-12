EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real trades flat with market eyes on central bank swaps

MEXICO CITY, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's real traded little changed on Tuesday with investors worried about how aggressive the central bank would be in rolling over soon-to-expire swaps that have been used to prop up the sagging currency. Brazil's real traded off 0.02 percent to 2.3303 per dollar. The markets speculated about whether the central bank would roll over all of the roughly $10.1 billion in swaps that expire on Dec. 2. The bank rolled over about $1 billion on Tuesday, extending the maturity to August 1 2014, but did not specify whether it will let the remaining contracts expire. "What is at stake is knowing if the Central Bank is going to be aggressive and roll over the whole lot," said a trader at a foreign bank. Brazilian policymakers have been regularly selling swaps as part of a daily intervention program that provides investors with a hedge against a possible depreciation of the real, helping reduce demand for dollars on the spot market. Concerns about Brazilian's weak public finances and expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin to reduce stimulus soon have also weighed on the currency, which has shed more than 7 percent since mid-October despite the swap program. "The government cannot reduce domestic spending. That passes uncertainty to investors, which ends up reducing the arrival of resources in the country," said Mario Battistel, forex manager at Fair Corretora. The Fed's $85 billion-per-month of bond purchases had supported investor appetite for emerging market assets in recent years. Strong U.S. jobs data on Friday added to bets that the Fed could cut back stimulus sooner than expected. Mexico's peso was nearly flat on Tuesday, strengthening just 0.06 percent to 13.21 per dollar a day after data showed Mexican industrial output slumped in September by the most in nine months. Latin America FX prices at 1726 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.3303 -0.02 -12.46 Mexico peso 13.2100 0.06 -2.62 Chile peso 520.0000 0.19 -7.94 Colombia peso 1932.0500 -0.48 -8.59 Peru sol 2.7980 0.07 -8.83 Argentina peso (interbank) 5.9725 0.00 -17.75 Argentina peso (parallel) 9.7700 0.20 -30.60