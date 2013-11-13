EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico's peso firms on hopes of speedy energy reform

MEXICO CITY, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso firmed on Wednesday to its strongest level in a week as the country's ruling party neared reaching a deal with opposition lawmakers that could pave the way for a major energy overhaul. Mexico's peso firmed 0.69 percent to 13.085 per dollar as ruling and opposition parties were poised to unveil the blueprint for a reform aimed at giving Congress more government oversight. The electoral reform is a bargaining chip for President Enrique Pena Nieto's ambitious plan to allow more private capital into the state-controlled oil industry. In Brazil, the real also firmed, edging up 0.26 percent against the dollar a day after Federal Reserve officials gave divergent signals on when the U.S. central bank might begin to withdraw stimulus. Latin American markets have taken a hit since the Fed said it may soon begin cutting back its $85 billion monthly bond buying program that had supported investor appetite for high yielding emerging market assets. On Tuesday, Minneapolis Fed Bank President Narayana Kocherlakota and Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said monetary policy should remain accommodative. In contrast, Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher told CNBC the Fed's massive bond purchases cannot continue forever. Fed speakers, including Chairman Ben Bernanke, are due to speak at 7:00 p.m. EST, and investors will listen for clues on the longevity of the stimulus. Latin America FX prices at 1707 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.3264 0.26 -12.31 Mexico peso 13.0850 0.69 -1.69 Chile peso 520.2000 -0.04 -7.98 Colombia peso 1930.6000 0.23 -8.53 Peru sol 2.7980 0.07 -8.83 Argentina peso (interbank) 5.9750 0.00 -17.78 Argentina peso (parallel) 9.8300 -0.31 -31.03