FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico's peso firms on hopes of speedy energy reform
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 13, 2013 / 5:31 PM / 4 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico's peso firms on hopes of speedy energy reform

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso firmed on
Wednesday to its strongest level in a week as the country's
ruling party neared reaching a deal with opposition lawmakers
that could pave the way for a major energy overhaul.
    Mexico's peso firmed 0.69 percent to 13.085 per
dollar as ruling and opposition parties were poised to unveil
the blueprint for a reform aimed at giving Congress more
government oversight.    
    The electoral reform is a bargaining chip for President
Enrique Pena Nieto's ambitious plan to allow more private
capital into the state-controlled oil industry.
    In Brazil, the real also firmed, edging up 0.26 percent
against the dollar a day after Federal Reserve officials gave
divergent signals on when the U.S. central bank might begin to
withdraw stimulus.
    Latin American markets have taken a hit since the Fed said
it may soon begin cutting back its $85 billion monthly bond
buying program that had supported investor appetite for high
yielding emerging market assets. 
    On Tuesday, Minneapolis Fed Bank President Narayana
Kocherlakota and Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said
monetary policy should remain accommodative. 
    In contrast, Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher told CNBC
the Fed's massive bond purchases cannot continue forever.
    Fed speakers, including Chairman Ben Bernanke, are due to
speak at 7:00 p.m. EST, and investors will listen for clues on
the longevity of the stimulus.
    
    Latin America FX prices at 1707 GMT:
    
 Currencies                                   daily %      YTD %
                                               change     change
                                    Latest             
 Brazil real                        2.3264       0.26     -12.31
                                                       
 Mexico peso                       13.0850       0.69      -1.69
                                                       
 Chile peso                       520.2000      -0.04      -7.98
                                                       
 Colombia peso                   1930.6000       0.23      -8.53
 Peru sol                           2.7980       0.07      -8.83
                                                       
 Argentina peso (interbank)         5.9750       0.00     -17.78
                                                       
 Argentina peso (parallel)          9.8300      -0.31     -31.03

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.