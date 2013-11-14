FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real gains slightly on Yellen remarks
#Market News
November 14, 2013 / 2:05 PM / 4 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real gains slightly on Yellen remarks

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's real 
strengthened on Thursday on signs of a prolonged monetary
stimulus in the United States and after the central bank
extended the roll-over of expiring currency swaps for a third
day.
    The real gained 0.23 percent to 2.3289 per U.S. dollar.
Still, the currency has lost 12 percent this year.
    In remarks prepared for a Senate hearing on Thursday,
Federal Reserve chair nominee Janet Yellen said monetary policy
still needs to support economic recovery, which was seen as a
strong sign that the central bank would continue its bond-buying
stimulus into next year. 
    "Yellen's speech signaled the stimulus will be maintained,
reducing expectations for tapering in December. This is what
weakened the dollar here," said Caio Sasaki, head of analysis
with brokerage XP Investimentos, in Sao Paulo.
    The real also gained on the continued intervention of
Brazil's central bank in foreign exchange markets. Brazilian
policymakers have been regularly selling currency swaps as part
of a daily intervention program that provides investors with a
hedge against a possible depreciation of the real, helping
reduce demand for dollars on the spot market.
    With $10.1 billion worth of swaps due to expire on Dec. 2,
the bank has been conducting roll-over auctions since Tuesday.
It will offer 20,000 contracts, equivalent to about $1 billion,
in an auction at 1430 local time (1130 EST).
    The Mexican peso was 0.35 percent weaker.
    
    Latin America FX prices at 1351 GMT:
 Currencies                                 daily %       YTD %
                                             change      change
                                 Latest              
 Brazil real                     2.3289        0.23      -12.40
                                                     
 Mexico peso                    13.0700       -0.35       -1.57
                                                     
 Chile peso                    521.2000       -0.19       -8.15
                                                     
 Colombia peso                1932.4500        0.11       -8.61
                                                     
 Peru sol                        2.8000        0.00       -8.89
                                                     
 Argentina peso (interbank)      5.9775        0.00      -17.82
                                                     
 Argentina peso (parallel)       9.8600       -0.61      -31.24

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
