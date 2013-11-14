FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Yellen's defense of Fed stimulus buoys Latam currencies
#Market News
November 14, 2013 / 10:46 PM / 4 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Yellen's defense of Fed stimulus buoys Latam currencies

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's real had its
biggest jump in a month on Thursday on signals that the U.S.
Federal Reserve will keep its stimulus intact until it sees a
strong recovery and after Brazil's central bank extended its
rollover of expiring currency swaps.
    The real  gained 0.58 percent to 2.3209 per
U.S. dollar, its biggest session gain since mid October, after 
Fed chair nominee Janet Yellen defended the Fed's $85 billion
monthly bond-buying stimulus program.  
    Speaking at a Senate hearing on Thursday, Yellen said she
would press forward with the Fed's ultra-easy monetary policy
until officials were confident a durable economic recovery was
in place that could sustain job creation. 
    "Yellen's speech signaled the stimulus will be maintained,
reducing expectations for tapering in December. This is what
weakened the dollar here," said Caio Sasaki, head of analysis at
brokerage XP Investimentos in Sao Paulo.
    The Fed's program has buoyed investor appetite for riskier,
high-yielding emerging-market assets. 
    The real, which is still down more than 12 percent this
year, snapped its seven-session losing streak on Thursday thanks
also to continued intervention by Brazil's central bank in
foreign exchange markets. 
    Brazilian policymakers have been regularly selling currency
swaps as part of a daily intervention program that provides
investors with a hedge against a possible depreciation of the
real, helping reduce demand for dollars on the spot market.
    With $10.1 billion worth of swaps due to expire on Dec. 2,
the bank has been conducting rollover auctions since Tuesday.
The bank rolled over 20,000 contracts, equivalent to about $1
billion, in an auction on Thursday.
    The Mexican peso firmed 0.48 percent to close at
12.9625 per dollar, its strongest close since last October and
its third consecutive session of gains.
    Mexico's lower house of Congress early on Thursday passed
the federal spending plan for next year, completing approval for
the budget, which proposes running a deficit in 2014 to lift the
country's struggling economy. 
    
    Latin America FX prices at 2204 GMT:
      
 Currencies                                 daily %      YTD %
                                             change     change
                                  Latest             
 Brazil real                     2.3209        0.58     -12.10
                                                     
 Mexico peso                     12.9625       0.48      -0.76
                                                     
 Chile peso                     518.8000       0.27      -7.73
                                                     
 Colombia peso                 1925.5000       0.47      -8.28
                                                     
 Peru sol                         2.7980       0.07      -8.83
                                                     
 Argentina peso (interbank)       5.9875      -0.17     -17.95
                                                     
 Argentina peso (parallel)        9.9500      -0.50     -31.86

