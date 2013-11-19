FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm FX flat before U.S. data; Chile peso dips
November 19, 2013 / 6:41 PM / 4 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm FX flat before U.S. data; Chile peso dips

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies
held mostly steady on Tuesday as investors awaited a series of
economic data that may shed light on the future of U.S.
stimulus, while the Chilean peso weakened on bets the country's
central bank will cut interest rates later on the day.
    Investors stayed on the sidelines before reports on U.S.
retail sales, existing home sales and consumer prices, which are
scheduled for release on Wednesday. The data may influence
expectations about when the U.S. Federal Reserve will start
cutting back on a bond-buying program that has increased
investor appetite for emerging markets over the past few years.
    In another event that may set the tone for markets, Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke was expected to deliver a speech
to the National Economics Club after markets close on Tuesday. 
    * Brazil's real  was unchanged at 2.2670 per
dollar after rallying over 2 percent on Monday, supported by 
steady central bank intervention in the currency market.
    * Brazilian policymakers have been regularly selling
currency swaps to provide investors with protection against a
possible depreciation of the real. On Tuesday, they sold 10,000
swaps as part of their daily intervention program, as well as
20,000 swaps to roll over about $10.1 billion in similar
contracts that mature on Dec 2. So far, the central bank has
renewed about half of the expiring swaps. 
    * Chile's peso dropped 0.4 percent, however, as
investors braced for a possible rate cut of 0.25 percentage
point in the country's benchmark interest rate. The central bank
surprised the market last month with a 0.5 percentage point cut
that took the rate to 4.75 percent.
    * Weakening prices for copper, Chile's main export product,
also weighed on the country's currency.
    * Mexico's peso  dipped 0.06 percent to 12.904
per dollar, near a three-week high. 

    
 Latin American currencies at 1750 GMT
    
 Currencies                            Daily  YTD pct
                                         pct   change
                             Latest   change  
 Brazil real                 2.2670     0.00   -10.01
                                              
 Mexico peso                12.9040    -0.06    -0.31
                                              
 Chile peso                519.5000    -0.42    -7.85
                                              
 Colombia peso           1,919.2500    -0.05    -7.98
                                              
 Peru sol                    2.8030    -0.07    -8.99
                                              
 Argentina peso              6.0325    -0.46   -18.57

 Argentina peso              9.9100    -0.40   -31.58

