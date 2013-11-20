FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies weaken after Fed minutes
#Market News
November 20, 2013 / 11:56 PM / 4 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies weaken after Fed minutes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies
slumped on Wednesday, with the Mexican peso sinking by the most
in two weeks on bets the U.S. Federal Reserve could cut back its
stimulus measures in coming months.
     Minutes from the Fed's last meeting released on Wednesday
said the central bank could begin to scale back a bond-buying
program that has increased investor appetite for riskier assets
at one of its next few meetings.
    Concerns of less U.S. stimulus has pressured emerging market
currencies since May, but riskier assets had rallied last week
amid bets that Janet Yellen, who is set to lead the Fed, would
not move quickly to cut bond purchases.
    * Mexico's peso  shed nearly 1 percent to
13.0975 per dollar, its weakest level since last week. 
    * Chile's peso dropped 0.52 percent to it weakest
in nearly two years after the central bank cut its key interest
rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.50 percent on
Tuesday, the second reduction in as many months, to try to
stimulate a cooling economy. 
    * Weakening prices for copper, Chile's main export product,
have also weighed on the country's currency.
    * Financial markets in Brazil were closed on Wednesday.

    
 Latin American currencies at 2330 GMT
    
    
 Currencies                          daily %    YTD %
                                      change   change
                             Latest           
                                                     
 Mexico peso                13.0975    -1.00    -1.80
                                              
 Chile peso                522.2000    -0.52    -8.33
                                              
 Colombia peso            1928.0500    -0.38    -8.40
                                              
 Peru sol                    2.7960     0.18    -8.76
                                              
 Argentina peso              6.0450    -0.12   -18.73

 Argentina peso              9.8900     0.30   -31.45

