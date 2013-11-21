FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real slumps, Mexico peso firms
November 21, 2013 / 10:51 PM / 4 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real slumps, Mexico peso firms

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's real slumped on
Thursday, hurt by signs of weaker Chinese manufacturing, while
Mexico's peso firmed after the country posted
stronger-than-expected growth in the third quarter.
    Halting recoveries in European countries dragged demand for
China's manufactured goods to a three-month low in November,
business surveys showed on Thursday. China is Brazil's top
trading partner and a leading destination for Latin American
exports. 
    Reactions to U.S. Fed minutes also continued to weigh on
investors' appetite for emerging-market currencies, especially
in Brazil, where a holiday limited trading a day earlier.
    Minutes from the Fed's last meeting released on Wednesday
said the central bank could begin at one of its next few
meetings to scale back a bond-buying program that has increased
investor appetite for riskier assets and weakened the dollar.

    * Brazil's real  weakened 1.63 percent to 2.3060
per dollar, its biggest retreat in over two weeks, after little
change in thin holiday trading on Wednesday.
    * Brazilian policymakers have been regularly selling
currency swaps to provide investors with protection against a
possible depreciation of the real in a bid to soften a
depreciation trend.
    * Mexico's peso  firmed 0.53 percent to
13.0290 per dollar, after falling to a one-week low in the
previous session. 
    * Data showed Mexico's economy rebounded in the third
quarter, growing at its fastest pace in more than a year and the
government said rising exports pointed to a solid recovery after
a sharp slowdown.  
    * Mexico's economy grew at an annual rate of 1.3 percent in
the third quarter, faster than a 1 percent rate expected by
analysts in a Reuters poll. 

    
 Latin American currencies at 1301 GMT:
        
 Currencies                       daily %    YTD %
                                   change   change
                          Latest           
 Brazil real              2.3060    -1.63   -11.54
                                           
 Mexico peso             13.0290     0.53    -1.27
                                           
 Chile peso             521.7000     0.10    -8.24
                                           
 Colombia peso         1930.3500    -0.12    -8.51
                                           
 Peru sol                 2.7980     0.11    -8.83
                                           
 Argentina peso           6.0575    -0.17   -18.90

 Argentina peso           9.9100     0.20   -31.58

